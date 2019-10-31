Emilia Clarke Reveals Who’s Responsible for the ‘Game of Thrones’ Coffee Cup

More than five months after the series came to a controversial end, the mystery of the oddly placed Game of Thrones Starbucks cup has finally been solved. During Wednesday night’s episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Daenerys Targaryen herself, aka Emilia Clarke, revealed the culprit behind the now infamous coffee cup.

“Yeah, I heard. I heard what’s up,” Clarke said when Fallon mentioned how her co-star Sophie Turner blamed her for the cup, though according to the actress, the Mother of Dragons titles do not include “Drinker of Pumpkin Spice.”

“Here’s the truth: We had a party before the Emmys recently and Conleth [Hill], who plays Varys — who’s sitting next to me in that scene — he pulls me aside and he’s like, ‘Emilia, I have got to tell you something, love. The coffee cup was mine,’” she recalled.

“It was his! It was Conleth’s coffee cup! He said so,” she continued. “He said, ‘I think it was, I am sorry, darling. I didn’t want to say anything because it seemed the heat was very much on you.’ And I was like, ‘What?!’”

“I think that’s who did it,” Clarke added. “I mean, he said it. He might have been drunk, but he said it, so I’m gonna take that.”

The cup, which was actually from the production’s craft services and not a Starbucks cup, became all the buzz on social media when it appeared in Game of Thrones‘ fifth episode of Season 8, “The Last of the Starks,” as the survivors gathered to celebrate their victory in the Battle of Winterfell. Among goblets of wine and horns of ale, the much more modern beverage carrier was spotted and immediately pointed out by fans.

my favorite show in the entire world forgot a STARBUCKS COFFEE CUP ON THE TABLE WHILE FILMING pic.twitter.com/60z3pOCfg9 — zane (@zane) May 6, 2019

As talk surrounding the disposable cup continued, HBO eventually did own up to the gaffe, though they, too, seemed to place the blame on Clarke.

“The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea,” the network said in a statement.

The disposable cup has since been digitally removed from the scene, meaning that fans tuning in for a re-watch of the episode will not be seeing any modern fare among the much more medieval-inspired aspects of the drama.