‘House of the Dragon’ Fate Revealed at HBO

The war between the Greens and the Blacks will continue.

Surprising no one, HBO officially renewed the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon for a fourth (and likely final) season. The third season is set to air this summer.

HBO also renewed the other GoT spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which is set to air its first season this January.

“We are thrilled to be able to deliver new seasons of these two series for the next three years, for the legion of fans of the Game of Thrones universe,” Francesca Orsi, VP of HBO Programming, said in a statement. “Together, House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms reveal just how expansive and richly imagined George R. R. Martin’s universe continues to be. In January, I think audiences will be delighted by the inspiring underdog tale of Dunk and Egg that George and Ira Parker have captured so beautifully. And this summer, House of the Dragon is set to ignite once again with some of its most epic battles yet.”

House of the Dragon began filming its third season in March of this year. It is an adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s prequel book Fire and Blood, which details the series’ famous war known as the Dance of the Dragons between the Greens (led by Aegon II Targaryen) and the Blacks (led by Rhaenyra Targaryen).

If the series continues at its current pace, season four will be the final season of House of the Dragon, as it will reach the end of the book it is based on. However, HBO has not officially announced an end to the series yet.

Both seasons of House of the Dragon are streaming now on HBO Max.