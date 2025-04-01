Big Update on ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3

HBO viewers will soon return to the land of Westeros.

The premium channel and streamer announced that season three of House of the Dragon is now in production.

The news was revealed via an Instagram Reel featuring Emma D’Arcy, who plays series protagonist Rhaenyra Targaryen, with the caption, “The fight for the Throne is far from over.”

We last saw the Targaryen clan right before they go to war. In the final episode of season two, Rhaenyra is surprised by a secret visit from rival Alicent Hightower, who begs for the safety of her family in exchange for a preemptive end to the coming war—but Rhaenyra refuses, unless Alicent willingly allows her son Aegon to die.

Meanwhile, Daemon Targaryen has a premonition of White Walkers that is wildly different from the Game of Thrones ending, which seems to be a retcon of the poorly-received final season. As the season two finale comes to a close, we see armies in the North, the Riverlands, and the Westerlands mobilize for war, while Alicent’s father Otto is seen sitting in a cell in an undisclosed location.

HBO has already announced the series will end with its fourth season. House of the Dragon‘s plot will soon reach the end of the book it is based on, Fire and Blood. Meanwhile, another Targaryen-led spinoff based on the Dunk and Egg novellas, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, will release this summer and has been already received rave reviews—including from George R.R. Martin, the creator of the franchise.