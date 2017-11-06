‘House of Cards’ Producers Consider Removing Kevin Spacey’s Character in Drastic Way

The team behind House of Cards is considering taking drastic measures to write off disgraced actor Kevin Spacey, who is facing accusations of sexual assault and harassment.

Insiders told Variety that producers are considering killing off Spacey’s character Frank Underwood in the sixth and final season of the show. Then, Robin Wright, who plays Claire Underwood, can take over as the show’s main star.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Kevin Spacey Accused of Sexual Advances Against ‘Star Trek’ Actor, Comes Out

Last weekend, actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making a sexual advance towards him when he was 14 years old. That has since been followed by other allegations. House of Cards staffers have also accused Spacey of creating a “toxic work environment” and accused him of groping them.

“I have no doubt that this type of predatory behavior was routine for him and that my experience was one of many and that Kevin had few if any qualms about exploiting his status and position,” one production assistant told CNN on Nov. 2. “It was a toxic environment for young men who had to interact with him at all in the crew, cast, background actors.”

Netflix said season six of House of Cards will be its last. On Oct. 31, the streaming giant suspended production on its first big original hit indefinitely.

More: ‘House of Cards’ Production Has Been Suspended Following Kevin Spacey Scandal

Variety reports that Netflix and Media Rights Capital, which produces the show for Netflix, do not want to put the other 300 cast and crew members out of work. They do not think they should be penalized for Spacey’s behavior and are trying to figure out how to keep the show going.

However, they are also going over his contract to see if there’s anything that bars them from keeping the show alive without him. MRC and Netflix are already reportedly working on spinoffs, including one starring Michael Kelly’s Doug Stamper character.

Coincidentally, actress Jessica Chastain tweeted earlier today that Wright should be the solo star of House of Cards.

Can #RobinWright just be the lead of @HouseofCards now? We’re ready for it. — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) November 3, 2017



Photo credit: Netflix