Topher Grace Returning to TV for New ABC Sitcom 'Home Economics'

Topher Grace is making his return to network TV in his first regular role since leaving Fox's That '70s Show in 2005. The actor, who has appeared in the Oscar-winning film BlacKkKlansman and Black Mirror, will be returning to his broadcast roots with ABC's upcoming new comedy, Home Economics, created by Michael Colton and John Aboud, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The single-camera comedy is a co-production of Lionsgate TV and ABC Signature that centers on three siblings: a member of the ultra-rich, middle class, and another struggling to make ends meet. Grace will play the middle-class middle sibling and also serve as an executive producer. The premise is based on Colton's life, and it was that creative collaboration which lured Grace back to a network show.

"I never thought about doing another show until I read Michael Colton and John Aboud's amazing script," said Grace, as per THR. "Both the characters they created and the amazing ensemble they brought together to play them are a family I just had to be a part of."

The cast also includes Caitlin McGee (Bluff City Law), Jimmy Tatro (American Vandal), Karla Souza (How to Get Away With Murder) and Sasheer Zamata (Saturday Night Live). McGee will play the eldest sibling, a therapist for at-risk children married to a teacher (Zamata) who struggles financially. Tatro plays the youngest sibling, who is a member of the 1%. Also appearing in the show are young actors Shiloh Bearman, Jordyn Curet, Chloe Jo Rountree, and JeCobi Swain as the three main characters' children.

Home Economics is the second comedy to earn a series order from ABC's 2020 slate, following Call Your Mother, starring Kyra Sedgwick and premiering Jan. 13. The network is also looking at Rebel, which is based on the life of Erin Brockovich, from Grey's Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff for 2021.

After Grace made his major acting debut on That '70s Show, he has appeared in films and other, less comedic television roles. He also hosts a podcast called Minor Adventures with Topher Grace, which he joked to NPR in 2019 that he almost declined to do. "I'm too boring. Legitimately, I'm too boring," he said, on stage with Ophira Eisenberg, host of NPR's Ask Me Another. "My wife and I always joke that if we did a reality show, it would be about us watching reality shows."