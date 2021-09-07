‘Home Economics’ Recruits NFL Icon for Season 2 Premiere

The ABC series Home Economics is returning for a second season, and the premiere episode will feature an NFL legend. ABC has teamed with the NFL and the San Francisco 49ers, leading to Jerry Rice making a special guest appearance in the season premiere. He will be joined by rapper and 49ers superfan 24kGoldn, and the episode will premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 9:31 p.m. ET.

“Connor invites the Hayworth clan to a San Francisco 49ers game as he tries to close his latest business deal,” the synopsis of the episode states. “Desperately trying to prove that he knows the game, Tom gets a once-in-a-lifetime chance to showcase his football skills in front of the entire crowd of 49ers Faithful at Levi’s Stadium. Meanwhile, Denise tries to get Sarah to come to terms with Shamiah’s new interest in cheerleading on the season two premiere of Home Economics on ABC.”

Rice is arguably the best wide receiver in NFL history. He spent the majority of his career with the San Francisco 49ers but also played for the Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks. In his career, Rice helped the 49ers win three Super Bowls and was named MVP of Super Bowl XXIII. Rice is also a member of the 1980s and 1990s All-Decade Teams as well as the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

“I feel honored that the NFL Network selected me as the greatest player or greatest receiver ever to play,” Rice said in an interview with TimeOut Shanghai in 2011.”I think it has a lot to do with my work ethic and how I approached the game. I always looked at the game from a business point of view. I always wanted to come out and perform at my best. I never got complacent and just continued to work hard. For them to announce me as number one meant the world to me. You played with legendary quarterback Joe Montana at the 49ers.”

Rice is one of the many legendary players who have played for the 49ers. The team started playing in 1946 but joined the NFL in 1950. The 49ers are one of the most successful teams in the league, winning 20 division championships seven conference championships and five Super Bowls.