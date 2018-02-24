15 Stars Fired From Major TV Shows

Some call the current television landscape as the “Golden Age” of TV.

With so many original content coming at viewers from so many network and streaming services there is bound to be some drama behind the scenes. With egos, crazy antics off the set and flat out insubordination, many of our favorite TV shows have let go of their biggest stars in the past.

KEVIN SPACEY, HOUSE OF CARDS

Rent star and Broadway powerhouse Anthony Rapp accused Kevin Spacey of sexual harassment in the fall of 2017. Rapp was only 14 years old when the incident occurred.

After the allegations were made public, countless others came out with their own stories of abuse at the hands of Spacey. Netflix immediately suspended production of House of Cards which was in the middle of filming its sixth and final season.

Netflix also shelved his forthcoming film Gore and Christopher Plummer went on to replace Spacey in Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World.

Stana Katic, Castle

The TV world turned upside down when ABC announced that Stana Katic wouldn’t return for Season 9 of Castle. After ousting Detective Kate Beckett, the network further sunk into a PR nightmare by cancelling the hit procedural drama altogether.

Katic finally opened up about her hasty and unexpected departure from the series, and explained how things really unfolded. “I’m actually still not clear on the thought process behind the way that it went down. It hurt and it was a harsh ending,” Katic said.

Thomas Gibson, Criminal Minds

For 12 seasons, Thomas Gibson played fan-favorite Aaron “Hotch” Hotchner on the CBS hit Criminal Minds.

In 2016, there was an on-set altercation between Gibson and one of the show’s writer/producer, Virgil Williams. After an initial two-week suspension, Gibson was informed by production that he was officially dismissed from the show.

Suzanne Somers, Three’s Company

Suzanne Somers kicked off Three’s Company as part of a hilarious trio that included John Ritter and Joyce DeWitt. Somers played Chrissy Snow for five seasons and was easily the most popular star on the show. When salary negotiations fell through, the actress was dropped from the hit series.

“Getting fired for asking for a raise wasn’t fair, but I landed on my feet and I’ve done OK,” Sommers later said.

Robert Downey Jr., Ally McBeal

In 2001, a very troubled Robert Downey Jr. was canned from Ally McBeal a few hours after being arrested for drug use.

At that point, the show’s writers had wanted to end Season 4 with Ally and Larry’s wedding. The writers had already planned out Season 5 and wanted to focus on Ally and Larry’s marital life. All of that was thrown out the window after Downey Jr.’s shocking arrest.

Shannen Doherty, Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed

Shannen Doherty managed to get fired from not one but two wildly popular TV series. She first stirred up trouble during filming of Beverly Hills, 90210. Years later, Tori Spelling admitted to getting Doherty fired from the series which was created and produced by her father, Aaron Spelling. Tori also claimed that Doherty was involved in a physical fight with Jennie Garth. After the incident, Tori called up her dad and asked him to get rid of Doherty, once and for all.

While working on Charmed, Doherty’s ongoing rift with co-star Alyssa Milano ultimately led to the former’s dismissal. In an interview, Doherty stated: “There was too much drama on the set and not enough passion for the work… I’ll miss Holly a lot… she’s one of my best friends and I love her dearly, and there were never, ever, ever any problems between the two of us.”

Charlie Sheen, Two and Half Men

Despite being the face of the show, Charlie Sheen left Two and a Half Men in 2011 after a series of erratic and volatile outbursts. His numerous stints in rehab and constant disputes with the show’s executive producer finally sealed the deal.

At the time, Two and a Half Men was the most-watched comedy on TV, but Sheen threw it all away after he called Chuck Lorre a “clown” and a “stupid, stupid little man.” Lorre replaced Sheen with Ashton Kutcher.

Isaiah Washington, Grey’s Anatomy

For two years, Isaiah Washington played Dr. Preston Burke on the ABC hit medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, but everything changed after an ugly dispute with his co-stars. The on-set spat with Patrick Dempsey occurred after Washington used a gay slur while referring T.R. Knight.

Washington reignited the controversy when he repeated the slur — as part of a denial — in front of backstage reporters at the 2007 Golden Globes. Washington was ultimately dismissed from Grey’s Anatomy in 2007.

Nicolette Sheridan, Desperate Housewives

The drama didn’t simply stay on Wisteria Lane. Instead, tension erupted on a monumental scale between Nicollette Sheridan and creator, Marc Cherry, and she was eventually fired in 2009.

Sheridan filed a lawsuit against ABC and Cherry in which she claimed that Cherry hit her in the face and that she was ousted after complaining about the incident. Cherry maintained that he lightly tapped Sheridan’s head while demonstrating how to act out a scene. According to Cherry, the decision to kill off Sheridan’s character had been made well before the alleged incident occurred.

Erinn Hayes, Kevin Can Wait

Donna didn’t get a proper goodbye on Kevin Can Wait since she passed away off screen, and her cause of death was never explained!

Clearly, the decision to push Erinn Hayes off the show was done with the intention of allowing Leah Remini’s character, Vanessa, to become Kevin’s love interest. Effectively turning the sitcom into a King of Queens reboot.

Taylor Momsen, Gossip Girl

Better known for her iconic raccoon make up, Taylor Momsen gaslit her good-girl image as Jenny Humphrey on Gossip Girl.

Although the hit teen series was full of partying, drugs, and sex, producers were unhappy to have to deal with Momsen’s off-screen antics. Her “unreliable and erratic behavior” created a lot of tension. Initially, the writers attempted to curb Momsen’s patterns by limiting her screen time. When that didn’t work, Momsen said goodbye to Gossip Girl in 2011.

Janet Hubert, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Aunt Viv was a staple on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, but Janet Hubert was eventually replaced by Daphne Maxwell Reid in 1993.

Rumors about Hubert’s feud with Will Smith have been swirling for decades. Hubert later slammed Smith and Alfonso Ribeiro (a.k.a Carlton) when she was asked about a potential cast reunion.

“The media hoe Alphonso Ribero [sic] has posted his so called reunion photo,” Hubert wrote on Facebook. “He was always the ass wipe for Will. There will never be a true reunion.”