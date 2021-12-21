Holiday Schedule 2021: Every Christmas Movie, Show, and Special on TV and Streaming

The holiday season is officially here, and there is no shortage of content to help you get into the holiday spirit. Throughout the month of December and through Christmas Day and beyond, all of the major TV networks and streamers – we’re talking ABC, The CW, Hallmark, Freeform, Netflix, Disney+ and more – are catering their schedules and daily lineups to the themes of the seasons, airing back-to-back holiday movies, TV shows, and specials.

While the festivities officially got started in November, things are getting kicked into full gear in December. On Wednesday, Dec. 1 alone, you will be able to catch everything from several Home Alone movies to The Santa Clause films and one-off events like Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas. December will also be marked by airings of Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Jingle All the Way, and of course, the classic Christmas movie It’s a Wonderful Life, as well as several holiday specials of beloved TV shows.

Of course, the holiday season wouldn’t be complete without Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas schedule. Keep scrolling to see a complete list of the 2021 holiday TV and streaming lineup and happy holidays to you and yours!

Dec. 1

89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (NBC)

Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights (IMDb)

Beebo Saves Christmas (CW)

The Christmas Contest (Hallmark)

Ernest Saves Christmas (IMDb)

Holiday Date (Hallmark)

Holiday in Handcuffs (Freeform)

Home Alone (Freeform)

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (Freeform)

Home Economics holiday episode (ABC)

Making Spirits Bright (Hallmark)

Mistletoe Mixup (Amazon)

The Santa Clause (Freeform)

The Santa Clause 2 (Freeform)

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (Freeform)

The Sweetest Christmas (Hallmark)

The Wonder Years holiday episode (ABC)

World’s Funniest Animals: Christmas (CW)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (Roku)

Dec. 2

A Christmas Village Romance (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

Christmas…Again?! (Disney+)

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Freeform)

Home Alone (Freeform)

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (Freeform)

Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House (Freeform)

The Mistle-Tones (Freeform)

The Little Drummer Boy (Freeform)

Single All the Way (Netflix)

Sugar Plum Twist (Hallmarkmark)

The Business of Christmas 2 (BET+)

Dec. 3

The Adventures of Paddington (Nick Jr.)

A Christmas Dance Reunion ((Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

Christmas Again (Disney Ch.)

Christmas at Castle Hart (Hallmark)

The Christmas Club (Hallmark)

Christmas Town (Hallmark)

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Freeform)

Eight Gifts of Hanukkah (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Netflix)

Jingle All the Way (Freeform)

Jingle All the Way 2 (Freeform)

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years (Nick)

The Little Drummer Boy (Freeform)

Middlemost Post – Parker Saves Christmas (Nick)

Patrick Star Show – Just in Time for Christmas (Nick)

The Santa Clause (Freeform)

The Santa Clause 2 (Freeform)

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (Freeform)

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas (Netflix)

Dec. 4

12 Gifts of Christmas (Hallmark)

The Christmas Contest (Hallmark)

A Christmas Detour (Hallmark)

Christmas Next Door (Hallmark)

A Christmas Story (TBS)

Clüsterfünke Christmas (CC)

Coming Home for Christmas (Hallmark)

Disney’s A Christmas Carol (Freeform)

Frosty the Snowman (Freeform)

Home Alone 3 (Freeform)

It’s a Wonderful Life (NBC)

Jingle All the Way (Freeform)

A Kiss Before Christmas (Hallmark)

Kirk Franklin’s A Gospel Christmas (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

Prancer Returns (Freeform)

Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (Freeform)

Sense, Sensibility and Snowmen (Hallmark)

Silent Night – A Song For The World (CW)

A Very Merry Bridesmaid (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)

Dec. 5

A Lot Like Christmas (Amazon free with Ads via IMDb TV)

Frosty the Snowman (Freeform)

Home For the Holidays at The Grove (CBS)

A Lot Like Christmas (IMDb)

My Favorite Christmas Melody (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

Prancer Returns (Freeform)

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (Freeform)

Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (Freeform)

Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (Freeform)

Dec. 6

A Christmas Carol (TNT version)

David and the Elves (Netflix)

Hip-Hop Family Christmas (VH1)

Home Alone (Freeform)

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (Freeform)

It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie (Freeform)

Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City (NBC)

A Very Boy Band Holiday (ABC)

The Santa Clause (Freeform)

The Santa Clause 2 (Freeform)

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (Freeform)

Secretly Santa (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

Our Christmas Journey (Hallmark M&M, 10 p.m. ET)

Dec. 7

Bubble Guppies – Christmas is Coming! (Nick)

Christmas Movie Magic (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Freeform)

Home Alone (Freeform)

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (Freeform)

Jingle All the Way (Freeform)

Dec. 8

Peppa Pig – “Christmas with Kylie Kangaroo” (Nick)

Christmas with a Crown (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Freeform)

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (Freeform)

Jingle All the Way (Freeform)

Jingle All the Way 2 (Freeform)

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (Freeform)

Dec. 9

A Fiancé for Christmas (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

Baby Shark’s Big Show! – Snowball Bonanza (Nick)

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (Freeform)

Home Alone (Freeform)

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (Freeform)

Merry Switchmas (BET)

The Santa Clause (Freeform)

The Santa Clause 2 (Freeform)

Dec. 10

A Dickens of a Holiday! (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)

Holiday in Santa Fe (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas (Disney+)

Rugrats – Traditions (Nick)

SpongeBob SquarePants – SpongeBob’s Road to Christmas (Nick)

Dec. 11

Hot Mess Holiday (CC)

The Holiday Fix Up (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas (Freeform)

A Royal Queens Christmas (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)

A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love (Hallmark M&M, 10 p.m. ET)

Dec. 12

America’s Funniest Home Videos holiday episode (ABC)

A Christmas Proposal (CBS)

Blending Christmas (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

Home Alone 5: The Holiday Heist (Freeform)

Jingle All the Way (Freeform)

Jingle All the Way 2 (Freeform)

Sister Swap: Christmas in the City (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)

Supermarket Sweep holiday episode (ABC)

The Santa Clause (Freeform)

The Santa Clause 2 (Freeform)

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (Freeform)

White House Christmas 2021 (HGTV)

Dec. 13

20 Years of Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir (PBS)

American Auto holiday episodes (NBC)

Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic (Freeform)

Home Alone (Freeform)

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (Freeform)

House Hunters Ho Ho Home (HGTV)

Let’s Get Married (VH1)

Maps and Mistletoe (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

The Santa Clause (Freeform)

The Santa Clause 2 (Freeform)

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (Freeform)

Dec. 14

12 Dates of Christmas (Freeform)

Home Alone (Freeform)

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (Freeform)

Jingle All the Way (Freeform)

Ghosts of Christmas Past (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

Grand Crew holiday episodes (NBC)

Star Beam: Beaming in the New Year (Netflix)

Dec. 15

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Freeform)

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball (CW)

Kenan holiday episode (NBC)

Mr. Mayor holiday episode (NBC)

A Very Chrisley Christmas (NBC)

Young Rock holiday episode (NBC)

The Enchanted Christmas Cake (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

The Santa Clause (Freeform)

The Santa Clause 2 (Freeform)

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (Freeform)

Dec. 16

A California Christmas: City Lights (Netflix)

A Christmas Wish (BET)

Christmas by Chance (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Freeform)

Grey’s Anatomy holiday episode (ABC)

Home Alone (Freeform)

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (Freeform)

Station 19 holiday episode (ABC)

Dec. 17

Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition (Disney+)

Christmas Is Canceled (Amazon)

Home Alone (Freeform)

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (Freeform)

Home Alone 4 (Disney+)

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist (Disney+)

Mistletoe in Montana (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

The Santa Clause (Freeform)

The Santa Clause 2 (Freeform)

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (Freeform)

With Love (Amazon)

Dec. 18

Christmas for Keeps (Hallmark M&M, 10 p.m. ET)

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Freeform)

Holmes For the Holidays (HGTV)

The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)

The Santa Clause (Freeform)

The Santa Clause 2 (Freeform)

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (Freeform)

Toying with the Holidays (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas, Parts 1 & 2 (IMDb)

Dec. 19

Christmas Takes Flight (CBS)

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Freeform)

Home Alone (Freeform)

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (Freeform)

Home Alone 3 (Freeform)

Jingle All The Way 2 (Amazon)

Joy for Christmas (Amazon)

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (Freeform)

The Sound of Music (ABC)

‘Tis the Season to Be Merry (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)

Under the Christmas Tree (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

Dec. 20

Candy Cane Candidate (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

Christmas at Belmont (PBS)

Frosty the Snowman (Freeform)

Home Alone (Freeform)

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (Freeform)

Miracles Across 125th Street (VH1)

The Santa Clause (Freeform)

The Santa Clause 2 (Freeform)

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (Freeform)

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (Freeform)

Dec. 21

Fixer to Fabulous Holiday Surprise (HGTV)

Home Alone (Freeform)

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (Freeform)

Jingle All the Way (Freeform)

The Christmas Ball (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

Dec. 22

Grumpy Christmas (Netflix)

Home Alone (Freeform)

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (Freeform)

Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (NBC)

It Takes a Christmas Village (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

The Kennedy Center Honors (CBS)

The Price Is Right at Night (CBS)

The Santa Clause 2 (Freeform)

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (Freeform)

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (Freeform)

Dec. 23

Christmas for Sale (BET)

Home Alone (Freeform)

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (Freeform)

Rebuilding a Dream Christmas (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

Yearly Departed (Amazon)

Dec. 24

1000 Miles from Christmas (Netflix)

Christmas Eve Mass (NBC)

A Christmas Story 24-hour marathon (TNT, TBS)

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Freeform)

Family Matters, George Lopez, Friends holiday episode marathon (TBS)

Home Alone (Freeform)

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (Freeform)

A Holly Dolly Christmas (CBS)

Hot Chocolate Holiday (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

It’s a Wonderful Life (NBC)

Kenny Rogers: All in For the Gambler (CBS)

Disney Prep & Landing (ABC)

Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice (ABC)

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (Freeform)

Shrek the Hallmarks (ABC)

Dec. 25

Call the Midwife Holiday Special (PBS)

A Christmas Story 24-hour marathon (TNT, TBS)

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)

Home Alone (Freeform)

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (Freeform)

NBA Christmas Day games (ABC, ESPN)

The Santa Clause (Freeform)

The Santa Clause 2 (Freeform)

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (Freeform)

Writing Around the Christmas Tree (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

Dec. 26

Holiday Wars: Champion Cake Off (Food)

Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop (HGTV)

Dec. 27

The Wonderful World of Disney: Frozen (ABC)

Dec. 31

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022 (ABC)

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash (CBS)

United in Song: Celebrating the American Dream (PBS)

Jan. 1

NHL Winter Classic (TNT)

The Rose Bowl (ESPN)

The Rose Parade (ABC, NBC, KTLA in Los Angeles)