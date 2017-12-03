Hoda Kotb Shares a Message With Fans About ‘Rough Days’

NBC anchor Hoda Kotb has been known to share inspirational quotes on social media with her fans, but in light of the recent events at the TODAY Show, she is sharing nuggets of wisdom to help herself and fans endure.

Happy weekend xo A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Dec 2, 2017 at 12:30pm PST

On Saturday, Kotb posted a quote to her Instagram that read, “On particularly rough days when I’m sure I can’t possibly endure, I like to remind myself that my track record for getting through bad days so far, is 100 percent and that’s pretty good.”

While it is unknown who first said the quote, Kotb captioned the post, “Happy weekend, xo.”

On Wednesday, Lauer, a two-decade veteran of the morning show was fired following “inappropriate sexual behavior.” His firing came on the heels of reports building up from investigators that he was abusing his power for years.

Kotb and Savannah Guthrie broke the news to millions on Wednesday, announcing his termination, yet offering few details at the time of his removal.

A memo was sent to NBC employees that same morning with NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack reporting that the complaint filed by a colleague of Lauer’s showed a “clear violation of our company’s standards” and prompted a serious review of the host.

“As I’m sure you can imagine, we are devastated and we are still processing all of this,” Guthrie, a Today colleague, said of Lauer’s absence.

“I will tell you right now we do not know more than what I just shared with you, but we will be covering this story as reporters, as journalists. I’m sure we will be learning more details in the hours and days to come. And we promise we will share that with you,” she added.

Shortly after the news broke, TMZ caught up with Kotb and asked if she had a message for him. She simply said, “I love him.”

Kotb’s message for Lauer comes after she and her co-host, Kathie Lee Gifford, discussed their conflicting emotions about the ordeal on the air during their 10 a.m. hour segment of the show.

“You’ve loved someone so much,” Kotb said. “And then you hear something and you go, ‘Wait, what? How does that make sense?’ You grapple with that in your head, and you try to make sense out of it.”

Gifford added that she prays for forgiveness for Lauer.