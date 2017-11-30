Hoda Kotb Shares Inspirational Message With Fans After Matt Lauer Firing

Hoda Kotb has returned to form one day after Today show anchor Matt Lauer was fired from NBC, with the 53-year-old sharing an inspirational quote with her fans on social media Thursday morning.

Happy Thursday xo pic.twitter.com/L5yvJLNcBI — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) November 30, 2017

Kotb posted a Mary Oliver quote that reads, “Tell me, what is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?”

The anchor typically shares an inspirational quote with her followers every morning but did not do so on Nov. 29, the day Lauer’s firing was announced.

On Thursday, Kotb’s fans were quick to offer words of support and praise her for her poise after Lauer’s firing.

“You are an inspiration!” one Twitter user wrote. “You handle every situation with a positive attitude and take it in stride!”

“I hope you and everyone can have a better day today!!!” added another.

Kotb sat beside Today anchor Savannah Guthrie on Wednesday morning when Guthrie read the statement from NBC News Chairman Andy Lack announcing that Lauer had been fired.

After Guthrie announced the news, she shared that it was difficult for her to reconcile the Lauer she knew with the allegations against him.

“We are grappling with a dilemma that so many people have faced these weeks,” Guthrie said. “How do you reconcile your love for someone with the recognition that they have behaved badly. And I don’t know the answer to that. But I know this reckoning that so many organizations have been going through is important. It’s long overdue. And it must result in workplaces where all women, all people, feel safe and respected. As painful as it is this moment in our culture, and this change, had to happen.”

Kotb added, “This is a very tough morning for both of us. I’ve known Matt for 15 years and I’ve loved him as a friend and a colleague.”

