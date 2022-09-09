Hoda Kotb at Center of Awkward Moment Between Queen Elizabeth's Death and Thursday Night Football

Today Show co-anchor Hoda Kotb was saddled with the odd task of transitioning from announcing NBC News' coverage of Queen Elizabeth II's death to hyping the NFL's 2022 season opener. The Queen died Thursday at age 96 after over 70 years on the British throne. Coincidentally, her death fell on the same day the NFL was kicking off the season with a game between the Buffalo Bills and the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Kotb hosted a kickoff special on NBC from outside the Today Show studio in New York City. A graphic showed onscreen reading "Remembering Queen Elizabeth," promising more live coverage from NBC News. "We will have complete coverage all morning long on the Today Show, and we will be looking for you then," she told viewers. "But tonight, it's all about the NFL kickoff going on at our plaza!"

That wasn't jarring at all. pic.twitter.com/Ed4w6rt0KH — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 8, 2022

The screen then switched to a camera swooping over Kotb and a crowd gathered around her, cheering for the return of the NFL. It was a jarring transition that didn't go unnoticed on Twitter. "LMAO, NBC was like, 'The queen died, we'll get to that s— tomorrow, it's football time,'" one viewer wrote. "'Buckingham has announced the death of her majesty, Queen Elizabe—' (CUTS TO NBC FOOTBALL THEME)," another wrote.

While NBC was the butt of jokes for the odd transition, ABC News dedicated its entire primetime schedule to Queen Elizabeth's life. Queen Elizabeth II: The Legacy, The Life, hosted by George Stephanopoulos, started at 8 p.m. ET. Queen Elizabeth II: A Royal Life – A Special Edition of 20/20 began at 9 p.m. ET. On Friday, World News Tonight anchor David Muir will host another two-hour special, starting at 9 p.m. ET. All three specials will be available on Hulu.

The NFL held a moment of silence for Queen Elizabeth before kickoff Thursday night. The Pro Football Hall of Fame also sent condolences to the royal family and shared a photo of the only known time Queen Elizabeth attended an American football game. During her first trip to the U.S. as queen in 1957, she watched the North Carolina Tar Heels and Maryland Terrapins play.

After Queen Elizabeth died, Prince Charles immediately ascended to the throne as King Charles III. "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother," the King said in his first statement as monarch. "I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."