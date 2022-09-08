Bills at Rams: Time, Channel and How to Watch 2022 NFL Season Opener

The NFL is back. After a long offseason and three weeks of preseason games, the regular season starts tonight as the Buffalo Bills will take on the Los Angeles Rams in a possible Super Bowl LVII preview. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET and air on NBC. And for those who want to stream the game, it will be on Peacock and the NBC Sports App.

The Bills are coming off a 2021 season where they fell short of reaching the Super Bowl. The team lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in a wild divisional round playoff game that went overtime. Despite the loss, the Bills are poised to make a Super Bowl run as they are led by QB Josh Allen who threw for 4,407 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2021. He also was a dangerous runner, recording 763 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

"He's such a competitor; I think it was a combination of his competitive nature coming out in that form, at that moment, and also just him continuing to mature and say, O.K., no, this is my moment, and I'm gonna do something about it," Bills head coach Sean McDermott, said during training camp in July, per Sports Illustrated. "I don't want to go into detail; it's just guys listened to him. And you gotta have that."

The Rams enter the 2022 season and are the defending Super Bowl champions. And while they lost some key pieces such as Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr., the core players are still intact. Quarterback Matthew Stafford is a player to watch as he underwent a procedure on his elbow during the offseason.

"I feel good," Stafford said, per ESPN. "I'm ready to go. No limitations. ... I feel great. I'm ready to go play. Can always be better. Can always try to feel like I'm 21 again. I'll keep trying. But no, I feel really good. I feel like I can make every throw." Stafford joined the Rams last year via trade from the Detroit Lions. He helped the Rams win the Super Bowl after throwing for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns during the regular season. In four playoff games last year, Stafford threw for 1,188 yards and nine touchdowns and three interceptions.