‘High Potential’ Series Regular Leaving

High Potential‘s Season 2 finale cliffhanger may mean the end for one series regular character.

Spoiler Alert: Details of the High Potential Season 2 finale are included below.

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After Morgan (Kaitlin Olson) discovered a gravely injured Captain Nick Wagner (Steve Howey) at the end of the Season 2 finale of the ABC hit crime procedural, Deadline reports that Howey will not be returning to High Potential as a series regular for Season 3.

(Disney/Raymond Liu)

While it’s not a surprise that Howey would not return, having only signed on with a one-year deal at the start of Season 2, it’s unclear how the actor’s future on the show will coincide with Wagner’s fate.

Deadline‘s sources report that while there is a chance for Howey to return as a guest star at the start of Season 3 to conclude his character’s arc, nothing has been determined yet. The decision will likely come down to the series’ new showrunner, as Todd Harthan was previously announced as stepping away following two seasons at the helm of the show back in March.

Howey’s schedule is filling up as well, with the Reba alum scoring a major recurring role on Prime Video romantic drama Off Campus, an adaptation of the best-selling book series by Elle Kennedy, which has already been renewed for a second season ahead of the freshman season premiere. He’s also set to appear in the second season of Netflix’s Ransom Canyon as Josh Duhamel’s half-brother, as well as in the fifth season of the streamer’s legal drama, The Lincoln Lawyer.

Howey marked his wrap on Season 2 of High Potential with a shot of him walking away from the camera shared to Instagram on Feb. 27. “Wrapped Season 2 High Potential,” he captioned the post, which also included behind-the-scenes moments from on set. “Too many people to thank but nothing but love for them all!”