ABC Renews ‘High Potential’ for Season 3 With Big Behind-the-Scenes Shakeup

More High Potential is on the way.

ABC has renewed the Kaitlin Olson-led crime dramedy for Season 3.

The renewal doesn’t come as a surprise, as the series remains one of ABC’s top dramas, bringing in strong ratings across linear and streaming. It was also previously reported that High Potential would likely be renewed. The renewal also comes on the heels of ABC’s first renewal of the season, with Abbott Elementary getting picked up for Season 6. 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Nashville have also secured a spot for next season.

(Disney/Mitch Haaseth) DENIZ AKDENIZ, KAITLIN OLSON, DANIEL SUNJATA

Unfortunately, with the renewal comes some big behind-the-scenes changes. According to Deadline, showrunner Todd Harthan is set to leave at the end of Season 2. He’s departing to focus on Eragon, a live-action adaptation of Christopher Paolini’s YA book series The Inheritance Cycle. Harthan co-created the series with Paolini, and he is also co-showrunning Eragon with Todd Helbing. A new showrunner has not been named.

High Potential premiered in September 2024 and became an instant hit, breaking many records with its viewership. ABC renewed the series for Season 2 the following January, which premiered in September 2025. It centers on Olson’s Morgan, a single mother with a high IQ working as a cleaning lady at the Los Angeles Police Department who becomes a consultant for the LAPD’s Major Crimes division. The series also stars Daniel Sunjata, Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, Amirah J, Matthew Lamb, Judy Reyes, and Steve Howey.

(Disney/Mitch Haaseth) KAITLIN OLSON

Based on the popular French series Haut Potentiel Intellectuel (HPI), High Potential is produced by 20th Television. Creator Drew Goddard and Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles, showrunner Todd Harthan, along with Marc Halsey and Kaitlin Olson, serve as executive producers. New episodes air on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET, following Will Trent and followed by new drama RJ Decker.

There are still a handful of shows awaiting their fates, including High Potential’s Tuesday night partners. Will Trent is looking good for a renewal, but since RJ Decker just premiered, it might still be a while until the Disney-owned network makes a decision. At the very least, High Potential fans will be able to look forward to much more in the future. New episodes of Season 2 air on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu, where all episodes are available.