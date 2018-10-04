HGTV’s 10 All-Time Best Shows

If you’re an HGTV junkie, you know how addicting home remodeling shows can be. From the glittering before-and-after shots to the nitty-gritty of the demolition, the channel has a seemingly limitless amount of content to hold over the designer in all of us.

‘Fixer Upper’

You didn’t seriously think we’d start without mentioning Fixer Upper, did you? Husband and wife duo Chip and Joanna Gaines took over the hearts of Americans with their Waco, Texas-set home renovation show. Over the course of the show’s five seasons, viewers fell in love with Joanna’s chic style, Chip’s goofy antics, and the countless mentions of shiplap.

‘Flip or Flop’

Only a truly structurally sound husband-and-wife home reno show could stand the test of relationship tension and even divorce. Many Flip or Flop fans thought Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s well-publicized divorce meant a sure end for the show, but almost two years after the drama, the show is going strong heading into its eighth season.

‘House Hunters’

Who doesn’t love the classic House Hunters? Follow along a three-home journey as a realtor takes a lucky subject on a tour of houses based on their wish list. Whether you love the show for seeing how others set up their homes — or you love the decision making process that goes into buying a home (without all the hassle, of course), House Hunters is the show for you.

‘House Hunters International’

The fun of House Hunters goes overseas with House Hunters International. The series often features Americans moving overseas and searching for the perfect London flat or Spanish bungalow. For a taste of life in the most exotic locations, House Hunters International should be your go-to show.

‘Property Brothers’

The classic twin brother duo of Drew and Jonathan Scott took over HGTV with their outgoing and goofy personalities. Watch as the brothers (one a realtor, one a contractor) find, renovate and sell homes with a very strict budget.

‘Beachfront Bargain Hunt’

Who hasn’t dreamt of owning a beachfront property? Beachfront Bargain Hunt allows participants to not only buy into their so-called pipe dream, but also shows how you can do it on the cheap. Watch couples find their dream two-bedroom home in Maui or even a gorgeous Caribbean home on its own island.

‘Love It or List It’

On Love It or List It, families decide whether they want to sell the home that they’re fed up with or buy a different one that meets every criteria on their wishlist. But there’s a catch — they’ll have to wait to make their decision until after their own home has been renovated. Watch as designer Hilary Farr and realtor David Visentin bicker over who the couple will end up trusting when they decide to love it or list it.

‘Home Town’

Husband and wife team Ben and Erin Napier restore Southern homes in Laurel, Mississippi on Home Town, which premiered in 2016 shortly before Fixer Upper went off the air. If you’re a fan of charming Southern homes full of character and personality, Home Town is the show for you.

‘My Lottery Dream Home’

Who hasn’t dreamt of buying a brand-new, gorgeous dream house after winning the lottery? Recent lottery winners embark on searches for their news homes on My Lottery Dream Home. Escape to a life of luxury while letting host David Bromstad show overnight millionaires seven-figure listings.

‘Flea Market Flip’

In a show that focuses more on the arts and crafts side of home design, check out Flea Market Flip for brilliant ideas on what you can do with a seemingly drab flea market item. On this show, two duos compete against each other to buy, flip and sell flea market pieces for the most money.

