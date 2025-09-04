Here’s When ‘The View’ Is Back After Summer Hiatus

The countdown is on for an all-new season of The View!

The ABC talk show returns for Season 29 on Monday, Sept. 8 at 11 a.m. ET and 10 a.m. PT following its summer hiatus.

Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin are all set to return to the panel for Season 29.

“This is why you should always keep coming back to The View, cause you never know what’s going to happen,” Goldberg said in a teaser for the new season featuring all of the returning panelists.

Upcoming guests on The View include Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, and Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Variety reports, as well as Barbie actress America Ferrera, Shrinking actor Michael Urie, and Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey.

Other guests include former Sen. Joe Manchin, John Edward, Marlon Wayans, Robin Wright, Lily James, Priscilla Presley, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Regina Hall, Gloria Estefan, Tim Allen, Glen Powell and Eli Manning.

The View made headlines in July when Behar claimed on the show that President Donald Trump was “jealous” of former President Barack Obama. At the time, a spokesperson for Trump slammed The View calling Behar an “irrelevant loser” and claiming the show was “the next to be pulled off air.”