‘The View’ Gets Official Season 29 Premiere Date

Season 29 of The View will premiere on September 8. The announcement was made via a promotional video posted to X, formerly Twitter, on August 25.

In the video, all hosts of the roundtable are shown preparing for the big day and inviting fans to watch. Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin all return for the forthcoming season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This is why you should always keep coming back to ‘The View,’ because you never know what’s going to happen,” Goldberg says in a teaser clip of the new season, which was also released on YouTube.

Upcoming guests for premiere week include Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, and Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Sept. 9. On Sept. 11, Barbie Oscar nominee America Ferrera will join, and Shrinking actor Michael Urie, presumably to air the following day, Variety notes.

As for who else will visit the set, Matthew McConaughey will appear on the Sept. 15 show alongside former Senator Joe Manchin. John Edward, Marlon Wayans, and Robin Wright will be on The View on Sept. 16, and Lily James will appear later that week. Also to make an appearance on the show in the beginning days of the new season are Priscilla Presley, Shark Tank stars Barbara Corcoran and Daymond John, Regina Hall, Gloria Estefan, Tim Allen, and Glen Powell and Eli Manning.

Created by journalist and legend Barbara Walters in 1997, The View was designed to highlight intellectual women in a friendly debate on everything from pop culture to politics to relationships. Walters’ final appearance on the show came in 2014 after 17 years on the show. She died at the age of 93 in December 2022.

Some controversial moments remain etched in pop culture history, most notably when Rosie O’Donnell was a host. President Donald Trump has been in stark opposition to the series.