ABC Is Going to ‘Cancel’ Major TV Show, Former Host Believes

Is one of ABC’s biggest mainstays headed for cancellation?

Well, its former co-host thinks so, in the wake of CBS making the jaw-dropping decision to cancel The Late Show after decades.

Many believe that no show is safe at this point with the continuing decline of broadcast TV, but former ABC personality Rosie O’Donnell thinks that her former show, The View, is on the way out because of politics.

(Credit: Jenny Anderson/ABC via Getty Images)

In a recent TikTok post, she referenced recent Daily Beast reporting that claimed ABC execs want the all-female-panel talk show to tone down its political discourse. O’Donnell, who was a co-host from 2006-2007 and 2014-2015, believes the Disney-owned network will go as far as to “cancel” the show entirely. (It’s worth noting that this appears to be the comedian’s opinion, not her citing her acquaintances who work on the daytime talk show.)

“You know what I just read today? ABC is ‘reviewing the liberal bias’ on The View. The VIEW. The show with five women speaking [their] own opinions – That’s the threat now,” O’Donnell posted. “They say they’re not canceling it— they’re just ‘reviewing the bias.’ Which is code for – we’re gonna cancel it we’re just trying to soften you up first.’”

She went on to add, “So here’s my question: When they cancel The View— who’s gonna be left to say, ‘This is insane’? Because this isn’t just about a TV show. It’s about what happens when powerful men decide they’ve heard enough from women.”

(Credit: Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

While there is no industry reporting claiming that ABC will axe the popular daytime talk show, political tensions seem to be at an all-time high. The White House actually issued a statement to Entertainment Weekly saying that Joy Behar “should self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump’s historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off air,” in response to Behar claiming Trump was “jealous” of former POTUS Barack Obama.

It’s worth noting that in the case of The Late Show, financial struggles are being cited as the main reason CBS canceled it. However, many have also said that President Trump’s dislike of host Stephen Colbert surely didn’t help matters.

As for The View, new episodes won’t be coming for a while — but not because of a cancellation. The ABC series is set to begin its usual summer hiatus.