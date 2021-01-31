'Heels on STARZ': Stephen Amell Welcomes WWE Alum CM Punk to Wrestling Drama

✖

Former superhero-turned-amateur wrestler Stephen Amell is hard at work filming Heels, a new wrestling drama on STARZ. There are several prominent figures on the set, a group that now includes a WWE alum. Amell just welcomed CM Punk to the show.

The actor posted a photo on Sunday that showed him in the ring next to Punk. He had on an appropriate Young Bucks shirt to fit with the wrestling theme. Amell joked about how Punk was "a little rusty," seemingly referencing his absence from the wrestling ring following a 2014 retirement. He has remained away from WWE but has taken part in UFC bouts and a match at Freelance Wrestling.

Please welcome @CMPunk to @HeelsSTARZ — He was a little rusty in the ring yesterday, but I assured him it was just like riding a bike. pic.twitter.com/EyoxizTKyQ — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) January 31, 2021

Interestingly enough, this photo is not the first time that Punk's name has been mentioned in the same breath as Heels. He actually tested for one of the key roles on the wrestling drama way back in 2017. To make the situation more interesting, Punk tested for the role that Amell would ultimately land.

According to Wrestling Inc., Punk "impressed" the casting directors and received consideration for the role. Though the producers also reportedly hoped to cast Henry Cavill and Jack Reynor in the main roles. They ultimately went with Amell and Alexander Ludwig (Vikings) as the two main figures in the Duffy Wrestling Association.

Heels focuses on the men and women trying to build careers in professional wrestling. The show is set in a Georgia community and follows a family-owned wrestling promotion. Amell plays the heel Jack Spade while Ludwing plays his brother and the hero character, Ace Spade. The two brothers clash over their late father's legacy while facing off in the ring.

With Amell's revelation on Twitter, the cast of Heels is beginning to take shape. The show also features Alison Luff, Chris Bauer, former NFL player James Harrison and Allen Maldonado. Loki showrunner Michael Waldron serves as the writer. The eight-episode series will air on STARZ. Though there is no set release date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Until Heels hits the premium cable channel, fans can only wonder about how Punk will fit into the cast and what other performers might potentially show up. If history is any indication, Amell might provide some of that information using his social media channels.