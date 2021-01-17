‘Heels’ Star Stephen Amell 'Teaches' Former Steelers Linebacker James Harrison About Football

✖

Saturday afternoon, NFL fans sat down to watch two high-profile playoff games. Heels star Stephen Amell was among this group, and he used the opportunity to "teach" one of his co-stars about the sport of football. As it turns out, the student was retired linebacker James Harrison, who played 15 years in the NFL and won two Super Bowls.

The former Arrow lead posted a photo on Twitter that showed him and Harrison sitting next to each other on the couch while watching one of the Saturday playoff games. He had his arms pointed toward the former linebacker, who had an interesting expression on his face. Amell said that he was trying to teach his co-stars about football, to which Harrison responded, "[laughing emoji] Yea ok."

Nobody on the cast of Heels knows shit about football. But in an effort to be a leader, I’m trying to teach them. pic.twitter.com/SV6Tu1mpv4 — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) January 17, 2021

News surfaced in March that Harrison was joining the cast of the new STARZ wrestling series. He will play the role of Apocalypse, a journeyman wrestler who has "been at it for decades." Unlike many of the other performers, however, Harrison has no illusions of fame or glory.

Since he joined the cast, Harrison has surfaced on Amell's social media profiles multiple times. One example was a photo on Twitter that showed the man who portrayed the Green Arrow weighing the linebacker down during a plank. Amell sat on Harrison's back facing away from the camera. To make the photo even more epic, he flexed and showed that he is still in tip-top shape.

Heels focuses on the men and women trying to build careers in professional wrestling. The show is set in a Georgia community and follows a family-owned wrestling promotion. Amell plays the heel Jack Spade while Alexander Ludwing (Vikings, Bad Boys for Life) plays his brother and the hero character, Ace Spade. The two brothers clash over their late father's legacy while facing off in the ring.

The Heels cast also features Alison Luff, Chris Bauer and Allen Maldonado. The eight-episode series will air on STARZ. Though there is no set release date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Loki showrunner Michael Waldron serves as the writer.

A five-time Pro Bowl nominee, Harrison holds the Pittsburgh Steelers record in sacks (80.5) and is a two-time Super Bowl champion. He also holds the record for the longest interception return in Super Bowl history. He picked off Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner at the end of the first half of Super Bowl XLIII and returned it 100 yards for a touchdown.