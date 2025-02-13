HBO Teases ‘The White Lotus’ Future Beyond Season 4

HBO has no plans to check out of The White Lotus anytime soon. As the hit comedy drama, created by Mike White, prepares to return for another star-studded season on Feb. 16, HBO’s Francesca Orsi teased the show’s future beyond the already renewed Season 4.

“I imagine he is going to go beyond four,” Orsi told Deadline when asked of White’s future plans for the show. “He hasn’t confirmed it, but I think he has more to say than just one more season.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Premiering in 2021, The White Lotus centers around the fictional resort chain of the same name, where rich guests mingle with the local working class. The series has been a massive success, raking in 15 Emmys total with the first two seasons. The most recent season, which wrapped in December 2022, averaged 10.1 million total viewers per episode across all platforms and holds a 94% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Given the show’s success, it came as little surprise when HBO announced a Season 4 renewal last month. After beginning at a resort in Maui in Season 1, moving to Italy for Season 2, and setting the upcoming Season 3 in Thailand, Orsi teased of Season 4’s location, “I can’t really say where we’re going to land but chances are somewhere in Europe.”

As for the show’s future beyond Season 4? White has previously expressed a desire to do an all-star season of The White Lotus featuring the return of former cast members. The show has featured an impressive lineup of stars, with Season 1’s cast including Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Sydney Sweeney, and Molly Shannon. Coolidge returned for Season 2, which also starred Adam DiMarco, Meghann Fahy, Sabrina Impacciatore, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, and Haley Lu Richardson. The upcoming third season stars Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

“It would be easy to just be full-on anthology, but I think it’s more fun to have little threads through the show,” White told The Hollywood Reporter in 2023. “If the show goes on for a couple of seasons, it would be fun to have an all-star season.”

According to Orsi, that all-star season likely won’t be Season 4, but she promised “that’s still on the horizon. It’s still in discussion but it’s too early.”

The first two seasons of The White Lotus are available to stream on Max. Season 3 premieres on Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. on HBO. Episodes will also be available to stream on Max.