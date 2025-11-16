HBO Max current oddball hot streak continues.

The top 5 is filled with its long-running political comedy shows, absurd capers and horror.

Continue on to see the HBO Max top TV show list as it currently stands on Sunday (Nov. 16, 2025). Official descriptions of each show are included if you want to learn more about the films in question.

5. Last Week Tonight

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 07: Comedian John Oliver attends the 11th Annual Stand Up for Heroes at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 7, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

Official Synopsis: “This weekly show offers a satirical, insightful, and meticulously researched look at current events in the US and around the globe.”

4. The Chair Company

Official Synopsis: “After an embarrassing incident at work, a man (Emmy-winner Tim Robinson) finds himself investigating a far-reaching conspiracy.”

3. Smiling Friends

Official Synopsis: “Smiling Friends follows the employees of a small company dedicated to bringing happiness to a bizarre yet colorful world.”

2. Real Time With Bill Maher

Official Synopsis: “Maher offers his unique perspective on contemporary issues.”

1. IT: Welcome to Derry

Photo Credit: Brooke Palmer/HBO

Official Synopsis: “This terrifying prequel series goes back to 1962 to trace the origins of the murderous, shape-shifting entity known as Pennywise the Clown.”