HBO Renews Comedy Series for Season 3

HBO is heading back to the Manhattan. The critically acclaimed comedy series Somebody Somewhere has officially been renewed for Season 3, the premium cabler announced Thursday. The renewal comes just days after the Bridget Everett-starring series wrapped its second season.

Created by Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen, Somebody Somewhere is set in Manhattan and follows Sam, a true Kansan on the surface who struggles to fit the hometown mould. Per the show's official synopsis, "Grappling with loss and acceptance, singing is Sam's saving grace and it leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders who don't fit in but don't give up, showing that finding your people (and finding your voice) is possible." Along with Everett, the series also stars Jeff Hiller (Joel), Mary Catherine Garrison (Tricia), Murray Hill (Fred Rococo), Jane Brody (Mary Jo), Mercedes White (Tiffani), Kailey Albus (Shannon), Meighan Gerachis (Irma), Tim Bagley (Brad), Jennifer Mudge (Susan), and Barbara Robertson (Darlene).

"We're thrilled to announce the third season of the honest and impactful Somebody Somewhere," Amy Gravitt, EVP HBO and Max Comedy Programming, said in a press release. "Nothing makes us smile quite like this show, which never fails to remind us that life is made up of the small moments, that family can be chosen, and that dreams don't have deadlines."

Originally premiering in 2022, with Season 2 debuting in April, Somebody Somewhere has performed relatively well, drawing a modest viewership. Season one received an AFI Award as one of the top 10 TV programs of 2022 and was also a Peabody Awards nominee. The debut season holds a rare 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, aggregated from 28 reviews, and a 92% audience score. Rolling Stone hailed season two of "as "laugh out loud funny," with The Boston Globe declaring Somebody Somewhere a "revelation" that "exudes compassion" with a "nuanced take on the everyday."

Somebody Somewhere is co-created & executive produced by Bos and Thureen. Everett stars and executive produces alongside Carolyn Strauss for Mighty Mint, Jay Duplass, Mark Duplass and Mel Eslyn for Duplass Brothers Productions, and Tyler Romary. The series is written by Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett, Rachel Axler and Lisa Kron, and directed by Jay Duplass, Robert Cohen, and Lennon Parham.