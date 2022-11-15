HBO Releases Official Trailer of Shaquille O'Neal Docuseries 'Shaq'

A new docuseries about Shaquille O'Neal will premiere on HBO and HBO Max soon. The official trailer for Shaq was released this week, and the series will take a look at the life and career of O'Neal who won four NBA championships with two teams. Shaq will be a four-part documentary series, and the first episode will premiere on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 9 p.m. ET.

"We kept this documentary real from the start, and I do feel like it is the most honest look into my life and career up until this point," O'Neal said in a statement. "This process allowed me to reflect publicly in a way I haven't before, and I'm so proud of the work everyone has done to put it all together."

As the official synopsis states, Shaq "tells the story of a basketball legend unlike any other, whose larger-than-life personality transcended the sport and transformed him into a cultural icon. The documentary series chronicles Shaq's ascent to superstardom, as a dominant force who won four NBA championships, league MVP honors, and changed the game. It also encompasses his life off the court, from his upbringing in a military family to his deepest personal relationships, prosperous broadcasting, and business careers." Shaq is directed by Robert Alexander and produced by Peter Ber's Film 45.

(Photo: HBO)

O'Neal, 50 was selected No. 1 overall by the Orlando Magic in 1992. He was with the team for four seasons before joining the Los Angeles Lakers in 1996, the same year Kobe Bryant was drafted by the team. O'Neal and Bryant helped the Lakers win three consecutive NBA Championships from 2000-2002. O'Neal would be with the team another two seasons before being traded to the Miami Heat.

In 2006, O'Neal helped the Heat win the title, averaging 20 points and 9.2 rebounds per game during the regular season. He was with the Heat until February 2008 when he was traded to the Phoenix Suns. He would also spend time with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics before announcing his retirement in 2011. In his career, O'Neal was named NBA MVP in 2000, selected to the All-Star Team 15 times, named to the All-NBA Team 14 times and was named NBA Finals MVP three times.