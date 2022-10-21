HBO Announces Premiere Date for Shaquille O'Neal Docuseries 'Shaq'

Shaquille O'Neal will be featured in a new docuseries for HBO. This week, the network announced a new docuseries called Shaq will premiere on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 9 p.m. ET. The episodes will also stream on HBO Max, and the series will be four episodes long.

"Featuring a series of revealing interviews with O'Neal, Shaq tells the story of a basketball legend unlike any other, whose larger-than-life personality transcended the sport and transformed him into a cultural icon," the official synopsis states. "The documentary series chronicles Shaq's ascent to superstardom, as a dominant force who won four NBA championships, league MVP honors, and changed the game. It also encompasses his life off the court, from his upbringing in a military family to his deepest personal relationships and prosperous broadcasting and business careers."

(Photo: ACE DREWMAN)

Shaq will feature interviews with members of O'Neal's family, including his mother Dr. Lucille O'Neal, siblings Jamal and Lateefah Harrison, and three of his children — Taahirah, Shareef, and Myles. There will also be interviews with former Los Angeles Lakers general manager Jerry West, former teammates Penny Hardaway, Dwyane Wade, Dennis Scott, Brian Shaw, Derek Fisher and Rick Fox; and his coaches Phil Jackson and Pat Riley. New episodes will air every Wednesday with the finale airing on Dec. 14.

"We kept this documentary real from the start, and I do feel like it is the most honest look into my life and career up until this point," O'Neal said in a statement. "This process allowed me to reflect publicly in a way I haven't before, and I'm so proud of the work everyone has done to put it all together." Shaq is directed by Robert Alexander and executive produced by Peter Berg, Matthew Goldberg, Brandon Carroll, Mike Parris, Perry Rogers, Colin Smeeton, and Robert Alexander.

O'Neal, 50, was selected No. 1 overall by the Orlando Magic in 1992. In his career, O'Neal played for six different teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics. O'Neal won three NBA championships with the Lakers and one with the Heat. He won the NBA MVP award in 2000, was selected to the All-Star team 15 times and was a 14-time selection to the All-NBA Team.