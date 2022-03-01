HBO Pulls Tuesday Night Title Hours Before Its Scheduled Premiere

A documentary about Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David was pulled from HBO’s Tuesday night schedule just hours before it was set to premiere. The first part of The Larry David Story was scheduled to debut on HBO at 10 p.m. ET before it would be released on HBO Max. The documentary was directed by David’s longtime collaborator, Larry Charles.

“The [Larry David Story] on [HBO Max] is being postponed,” HBO said in a statement on Twitter Monday evening. “Instead, Larry has decided he wants to do it in front of an audience. Stay tuned for more info.” A trailer for the film was also made private on YouTube, notes The Hollywood Reporter. The trailer included scenes from Charles’ interview with David, covering the comedian’s stand-up career, co-creating Seinfeld with Jerry Seinfeld and his work in the comedy business.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/HBODocs/status/1498448477298180099?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The film was finished, and it’s now unclear if audiences will see it at all. A live adaptation of the film could possibly involve Charles and David sitting on a stage in front of a crowd, sharing stories of their careers. Charles and Mark Herzog are the executive producers of the film.

The Larry David Story “finds the 74-year-old sitting down with friend/director Larry Charles for a peek behind the proverbial curtain, as David gets candid about his personal and professional highs and lows, from his humble beginnings as an unfunny Brooklyn kid to becoming America’s favorite misanthrope,” reads HBO’s logline for the film. “In between reflecting on his bumpy road to success – and hit series Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm – David shares his thoughts on everything from metaphysics to parenthood.”

David has a close relationship with HBO that stretches back over two decades. The network aired Larry David: Curb Your Enthusiasm in 1999, which then led to HBO ordering Curb Your Enthusiasm as a series. HBO allows David to make seasons of the show whenever he wants, allowing for several years to pass between seasons. The longest gap was between Seasons 8 and 9 when David fans had to wait six years for more episodes. After finishing Season 9 in 2017, he waited another three years before making Season 10. Season 11 aired from October to December 2021. David also co-wrote and starred in the 2013 HBO movie Clear History.

David won two Emmys for Seinfeld in 1993. He’s also earned several nominations for Curb Your Enthusiasm as star and executive producer. All episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm are available to stream on HBO Max, while Seinfeld is now on Netflix.