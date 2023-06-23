John Goodman Shows off Dramatic Weight Loss on 'Righteous Gemstones' Red Carpet

John Goodman rang in the recent premiere of The Righteous Gemstones by unveiling his improved figure, continuing his desire to "live life better" than he had at his larger size. According to InTouch, Goodman had estimated his weight was around 400 pounds in 2016, right before he opted to make some lifestyle changes.

"I just stopped eating all the time," he told ABC News about the decision at the time. "I'd have a handful of food and it'd go to my mouth. I was just eating all the time. I was just eating alcoholically. In the old days, I would take three months out, lose 60 or 70 pounds, and then reward myself with a six-pack of Bud or whatever and just go back to my old habits. Then this time I wanted to do it slowly, move, exercise. I'm getting to the age where I can't afford to sit still anymore. And it gives me the energy to work, because work is very draining."

(Photo: VALERY HACHE)

Goodman's appearance at the Monte Carlo TV Festival in Monaco supports those goals, with Goodman only slightly resembling the bigger guy from previous years. "I just got tired, sick and tired of looking at myself," Goodman explained. "You're shaving in the mirror and you don't want to look at yourself. It gets dangerous."

Goodman's personal trainer, Mackie Shilstone, credited a combination of diet and exercise, and the desire to stick to it. "This didn't happen overnight – it's been an ongoing process," she told the Post at the time. Shilstone also urged Goodman to follow a "Mediterranean-style eating plan" that brings in fish, nuts, olive oil, veggies and fruit. Exercise was also important for the actor, with six days a week on an elliptical or treadmill and gaining at least 10,000 to 20,000 steps per day.

Goodman had also stopped drinking around a decade before his weight-loss health decision. He gives that life-saving decision plenty of credit for the weight loss too, and for saving his career after he started drinking on set.

(Photo: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images)

"I got so lucky, because I was still getting hired for things, but the fact is, I was drinking at work," Goodman said during a Sunday Today interview. "My speech would be slurred. I thought I was fooling people. My cheeks would turn bright red when I was liquored up. I just looked like a stop sign."

The actor said he finally decided to get help after missing the rehearsal for the 2007 Emmys, where he'd be winning for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series. "I had the clarity of thought that I needed to be hospitalized. I called my wife, which was like turning myself into the Gestapo. And she made some phone calls; we got me into a treatment center, and I detoxed there and decided I liked the feeling. And it's been 10 years."