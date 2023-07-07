HBO Ending Fan-Favorite Comedy Series After Four Seasons

Another HBO series bites the dust amid the Warner Bros. merger. After four successful seasons, Entertainment Tonight reports A Black Lady Sketch Show is ending. The news comes just two months after the fourth season concluded its six-episode run. Creator, showrunner, writer, and star of the show, Robin, says the decision to end was mutual. "Thank you to all the immensely talented cast members, guest stars, writers, directors, editors and crew members who have made A Black Lady Sketch Show an Emmy-winning success," she wrote. "I especially want to recognize the Black women and other women of color who excelled in every department at ABLSS. I am also eternally grateful for the support of Issa Rae and Jax Media, Amy Gravitt, Casey Bloys and the entire team at HBO, Max and Warner Bros. Discovery."

HBO added: "Robin Thede is a visionary comedic talent, and for four exceptional seasons of A Black Lady Sketch Show we've been thrilled to partner with her on this groundbreaking, hilarious series. Robin, alongside HOORAE, Jax Media and the incredible cast and crew, leave an indelible legacy not only in sketch, but in television comedy, and we look forward to continued creative collaboration under her deal with us."

A Black Lady Sketch Show premiered in August 2019. Unprecedented, it's the first sketch comedy series written, produced by, and starring Black women. The show has been well received, earning 13 Primetime Emmy nominations -- making history as the first Black women-led sketch show to receive a nomination for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series -- and three Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series.

Starring acts in comedy including Thede, Gabrielle Dennis, and Skye Townsend, the Emmy-winning series has featured big guest stars such as Bobby Brown, Tracee Ellis Ross, Colman Domingo, Kyla Pratt, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jay Ellis, and Kel Mitchell.