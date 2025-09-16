HBO Boss Confirms ‘The White Lotus’ Season 4 Location (and Mike White’s Whereabouts)

Seems like Mike White is doing some on-location research for season four of The White Lotus.

In a new interview with Casey Bloys, the Chairman and CEO of the premium cable channel, he told Deadline at HBO’s Emmys after-party that the popular series was indeed heading out to Europe.

Bloys said that season four of White Lotus was in “France for sure but details and location TBD,” as previously reported, and that series creator, writer, and director White was absent from the Emmys because he was in France writing the new season.

One can also surmise that since White is now in France, he was already eliminated from the currently-filming 50th season of the iconic reality series Survivor, where he has now appeared three times as a contestant.

The anthology murder-mystery-comedy-drama continues to grow in viewership and acclaim the longer it runs, and was nominated for a whopping 23 awards at the 77th Emmy Awards last night. In a bit of an upset, it only won one, for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music.

Hilariously, the theme song for season three was almost universally hated—fans took to social media to protest the song’s quality, while the composer of the theme had very public beef with White over their disagreements on the show’s musical score.

Seasons one through three of The White Lotus are streaming now on HBO.