‘Survivor’ Season 50 Officially Slated for Spring 2026

Though Survivor 48 remains underway, the highly anticipated Survivor 50 has a release date, sort of. The milestone season will premiere in Spring 2026.

Fans have been speculating about which controversial and fan-favorite castaways will return. But CBS has been mum on casting.

Previously, host and executive producer Jeff Probst announced that the show’s 50th season would feature all returning players. Fans have been putting in their picks with their theories on social media.

“It’s a good question. Who are the players? I’m not kidding when I say [the process] is nothing other than everybody’s writing a list of all their favorite players. And then I think we’ll look at it and start to figure out [how to break it down],” Probst told Entertainment Tonight in 2024, as reported by InTouch. “Does that mean a season filled primarily with Hall of Famers? One populated with lesser-seen cast members? We’ll have to wait to find out!” he added.

In terms of when casting will be announced, it’s speculated that CBS will wait until the last minute. The reason is to avoid spoilers.

A fan-created spoiler site Inside Survivor dropped a list of the number of players from certain seasons that are reportedly being cast for Survivor 50, including some from the current season. Season 49 is set to premiere in 2025.

Many have been hoping the season 2 final four member Elisabeth Hasselbeck could be returning for Survivor 50. Hasselbeck is famous for her conservative views as displayed during her time on the roundtable as a host on The View.Parvati Shallow, the most famous contestant in the show’s history passed on the chance to return for Survivor 50. “No, you’re not gonna see me out there,” Parvati told TV Insider on March 21, 2025, saying she was looking toward a career in “creative development.”