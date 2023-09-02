'Hawaii Five-0' Showrunner Shares Special Jimmy Buffett Memories After Singer's Death

Hawaii Five-0 boss Peter Lenkov is paying tribute to Jimmy Buffett. After the legendary musician passed away early Saturday morning from lymphoma, tributes had been pouring in from fans and celebrities alike. Since Buffett recurred in seven episodes of Hawaii Five-0 as Frank Bama, Lenkov is sharing one of his favorite memories with the "Margaritaville" singer. He took to Instagram to share how Buffett once flew him to Hawaii barefoot, along with video footage. Acting, singing, flying planes, is there anything he couldn't do?

Lenkov continued by saying they "also tried to buy a seaplane tour company together. FAA killed it. But we tried. Always ready to jump in front of the cameras on Five-0. Never without a smile. You couldn't help but envy how he lived life. As you can imagine, our time together was surreal… for me. He was this bigger than life figure that I was lucky to call a friend. RIP."

Jimmy Buffett first appeared as helicopter pilot Frank Bama in Season 2. It seems like he could really fly, even if he was initially playing a character. Buffett appeared in seven episodes total throughout the show's 10-season run, with his final role on Hawaii Five-0 being Season 10, Episode 19. He may not have appeared in too many episodes, but it's clear Buffett made quite an impact. Not to mention that he definitely formed a lot of friendships during his time on the CBS procedural. And Peter Lenkov is not taking it for granted.

Buffett may be known for his iconic music, but he does actually have numerous acting credits. Along with Hawaii Five-0, he appeared in The Beach Bum, Jurassic World, Hoot, and From the Earth to the Moon. His last acting credit was as himself and a con artist on a Season 12 episode of Blue Bloods in 2022. He could really do it all. He definitely made Hawaii Five-0 much more entertaining whenever he was on, even if it wasn't for very long. Of course, nothing can beat his infectious songs. But his acting roles were always top-tier.

2023 has been a brutal year when it comes to celebrity deaths. It's never easy saying goodbye, but knowing that the whole world loved them makes it just a little bit easier. Luckily, fans always have Jimmy Buffett's music and his Hawaii Five-0 episodes, and more to keep his legacy going.