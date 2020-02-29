‘Hawaii Five-0’ Ending After 10 Seasons With 2-Hour Series Finale

It’s been announced that Hawaii Five-0 is ending, after 10 Seasons on CBS, and will go out with a two-hour series finale. According to Deadline, the show’s 240-episode run will conclude with the double-length finale on Friday, April 13.

Series co-lead Alex O’Loughlin has issued a statement on the ending of the series: “This show has been pretty much every waking moment for the last 10 years of my life. Everywhere I go on this planet, in every language, I am McGarrett to all these people.”

“What we’ve done, what we’ve accomplished, it’s extraordinary,” he added. “I can’t really put words to express my level of gratitude. I’m just glad to have been a part of this, a part of history and I’m going to miss it. And to the fans, I don’t know how to thank you guys. Thank you for following us the way you have. I’m going to miss you. Aloha.”

Peter M. Lenkov, who helped develop the reboot series roughly a decade ago, also commented on the news, revealing it was all a very humbling experience.

“Hawaii Five-0 has been such a blessing to me and all of the people who have worked on this incredible show. I truly learned the meaning of ‘ohana’ as the viewers embraced us and the people of Hawaii welcomed us with the privilege to film on their shores,” he said. “I am forever indebted to the creative genius that was Leonard Freeman who gave us such a beautiful story to begin with. And my eternal gratitude to our cast, led by our hero Alex O’Loughlin, the writers, the production team, our CBS ohana, and most importantly –YOU, the fans, who allowed us to come to work with pride and made our series such a success. Mahalo.”

Kelly Kahl, President of CBS Entertainment, issued a statement as well, sharing how “it’s never easy to say goodbye to a hit franchise that carried on the legacy of the original with such distinction while establishing its own signature style.”

She continued: “From episode one, Hawaii Five-0 has been a huge success for us. Thanks to the amazing talents of the producers, writers, cast and crew, it has played a key role for a decade on our schedule and helped establish our powerhouse Friday night,” Kahl went on to say. “We cannot be prouder of its quality, longevity and are thankful for the passionate fan-devotion it inspired.”

While it is sad that fans will have to say goodbye to the series, one thing they have to look for to is that recurring cast members James Marsters (Victor Hesse), William Sadler (John McGarrett) and Mark Dacascos (Wo Fat) will all be returning for the finale.