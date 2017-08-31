‘Hawaii Five-0’ Photos Show First Look at New Characters

Change is coming to Hawaii Five-0 this season, and fans can finally see what the new line-up is going to look like.

The first photos from Season 8 of the popular CBS series, released by TV Line, focus on the two additions that were made to the series cast, Meaghan Rath and Beulah Koale. Both were hired on as series regulars.

Rath will be playing a character named Tani Rey, a lifeguard at a hotel who was kicked out of the police academy. Koale is playing Junior Reigns, a former Navy SEAL who asks McGarrett for a job after returning home from duty.

These new characters are coming to the show in the wake of two major departures. Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park, who starred as Chin Ho and Kono, left the series earlier this summer. The pair decided to walk away after they were granted salaries equal to their co-stars.

In addition to the two new cast members being brought on, Hawaii Five-0 promoted Ian Anthony Dale to series regular status.

Hawaii Five-0 returns to CBS on Friday, September 29 at 8 p.m. ET.