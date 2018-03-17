CBS Not Airing ‘Hawaii Five-0’ Friday Night

Hawaii Five-0 is taking some time off on CBS.

The contemporary take on the classic series will not be airing a new episode for the next two weeks, with the network airing the Bucknell vs. Michigan match of the 2018 NCAA Basketball Tournament.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hawaii Five-0, starring Alex O’Loughlin, will return with an all new episode Friday, March 30.

In the episode, titled “E ho’okō kuleana,” the ex-wife of the man who shot Danny (Scott Caan) comes to Oahu and reveals how Danny’s protection during a dangerous dispute when he was in New Jersey helped save her life.

The hour will also see Tani (Meagan Rath) and Junior (Beulah Koale) assigned to walk the beat as uniformed officers for the day, and Adam (Ian Anthony Dale) is framed for the murder of the crime boss he has been tracking. The episode was directed by O’Louhlin and will see Jimmy Buffett reprise his role of Frank Bama.

In addition to O’Loughlin, Can, Rath, Koale and Dale, Hawaii Five-0 stars Jorge Garcia, Chi McBride, Taylor Wily, Dennis Chun and Kim Balmilero. The series follows an elite federalized task force whose mission is to wipe out crime that washes up on the islands’ sun-drenched beaches. The show is currently in its eighth season.

New episodes of the Hawaii Five-0 air at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

The network will also not be airing new episodes of MacGyver or Blue Bloods for the next two weeks, expected to come back with new episodes on March 30 as well.

In “Close Calls,” Danny’s brother-in-law Jimmy (guest star Kevin Dillon) stops by after getting tied up in the mob and stealing Danny’s credit card. Danny forces Jimmy to help him take down the mob with Baez’s help.

Meanwhile, Frank tells Erin and Anthony to investigate his old partner, Lenny (Treat Williams), who has been accused of a crime. Jamie finally gets another story, as officer Tariq (guest star Rene Ifrah) asks Jamie to help him get a new assignment after going undercover at a mosque.

Blue Bloods is also in its eighth season and typically airs after Hawaii Five-0. MacGyver is on its second season.