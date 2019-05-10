‘Hawaii Five-0,’ ‘MacGyver’ and ‘SWAT’ Fans Revel Over CBS Renewal News

Hawaii Five-0, MacGyver and S.W.A.T. fans are reveling over the news that CBS has renewed all three shows.

The action series’ are huge hits, and their renewals are making fans very excited.

“Congrats on Season 4. Can’t wait to see what you have in store for us,” one MacGyver fan tweeted.

To all the Macgyver Fans YES WE FINALLY GOT A ANNOUCEMENT FOR SEASON 4. ☺️♥️📎😄😃♥️ pic.twitter.com/xDTUiQTrjC — Amy Lavanchy (@AmyLavanchy) May 9, 2019

“SOOO HAPPY ABOUT THIS!! Thanks for letting us know now so we can watch tomorrow’s season final episode and know we’re getting more!!” another exclaimed.

Hawaii Five-0 are bursting with joy as well, with one commenting, “Looking forward for a lot of Great #MCDannoMoments in this new Season 10… they are the Heart and Soul of @HawaiiFive0CBS @PLenkov Congrats to all!!”

Five-0 reasons to celebrate! #H50 will be back for Season 10! 🎉 We’ll see you soon…a hui hou nō! 🤙 pic.twitter.com/47LNNvIs4E — Hawaii Five-0 (@HawaiiFive0CBS) May 9, 2019

“Wow. It’s been a decade? Congratulations,” another fan said, “keep doing what you’re doing … the formula is magic “

S.W.A.T. fans are also sounding off, as their favorite show will be getting a third season on CBS.

Hell yeah !! Another season of a kick-ass show — Just Jake (@speeddemon1017) May 10, 2019

“Please tell me this is true and for real!!!! Been waiting for this news!!” another S.W.A.T. fan tweeted.

“I’m so excited about new season 3 congratulations I just love swat and Hondo,” someone else stated, “swat is my favorite show.”

MacGyver is a reboot of the classic series by the same name, starring Lucas Till as the titular character, Angus MacGyver. George Eads, Sandrine Holt, Tristin Mays, Justin Hires, Meredith Eaton, and Isabel Lucas co-star.

“Angus ‘Mac’ MacGyver is an operative of a secret U.S. government organization where he uses his extraordinary talent for problem solving and his extensive knowledge of science to save lives,” a description of the series reads. “With skills that are only limited by his creativity, Mac saves the day using paper clips instead of pistols, birthday candles instead of bombs, and gum instead of guns.”

Hawaii Five-0 is a re-imagining of a classic series by the same name, with Alex O’Loughlin starring as USNR Lieutenant Commander Steven J. “Steve” McGarrett, and Scott Caan as Hawaii PD Detective Sergeant Danny “Danno” Williams.

S.W.A.T. is also based on a past iconic series, and stars Shemar Moore as LAPD SWAT Team Sergeant II Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson.