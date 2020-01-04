‘Hawaii Five-0’: Junior Kidnapped After Tani Asks Him Out on a Date During ‘Magnum P.I.’ Crossover

The Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I. casts collided in their first crossover Friday night on CBS, and it did not disappoint in the high-stakes action department. The two-hour event also featured a personal storyline, with Higgins offering Tani some personal advice that inspired her to ask Junior out on a date. Unfortunately, Junior was kidnapped at the very end of the Hawaii Five-0 half, so the Magnum P.I. half was centered on rescuing him.

In “Ihea ‘oe i ka wa a ka ua e loku ana? (Where were you when the rain was pouring?)” the H50 team met Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) as they tried to keep a list of CIA agents from getting into the wrong hands. Everything seemed to be going well, and both teams were ready to get back to their normal lives.

Tani (Meghan Rath) was inspired to ask Junior (Beulah Koale) out on a date after her chat with Higgins. Junior accepted the invite, but as he got into his car, a man sitting in the backseat abducted him.

Quinn (Katrina Law) and Tani went to Higgins, Magnum, Rick (Zachary Knighton) and TC (Stephen Hill) for their help. Tani and Quinn said the CIA has made the rest of the H50 team unavailable and are searching for the list, which Garrett (Alex O’Loughlin) hid somewhere. Higgins and Magnum had to find the list in four hours and figure out how to save Junior without handing the list over.

Magnum and his team found the list and got a programmer to hack into it. The programmer deleted the list on the SD card, inspiring Tani to go into a violent rage and Magnum had to stop her from hurting the programmer even more.

Magnum figured out that Erin (Melissa Tang) was the one trying to get the list for Chinese spies. He hatched a plan to get Junior while he gave Erin the SD card, even though it did not really have the list. Unfortunately, nothing went according to the plan, but Magnum and Erin “bonded” over their mutual distrust of each other. Erin agreed to tell Magnum where Junior was, setting up an emotional reunion for Tani and Junior.

After they saved Junior, he and Tani went on their first date. The two went out to Rick’s bar, where Rick and Quinn playfully flirted. Higgins also asked Magnum if they would ever work with the H50 team again. “It’s a small island… you never know,” he said.

Magnum P.I. and Hawaii Five-0 are both filmed on location in Hawaii, and both shows count Peter M. Lenkov as an executive producer. Before the crossover, Magnum P.I. did include a few minor character cameos as well.

The crossover was long expected and finally confirmed in November. Lenkov told TVLine the crossover would be a “big-stakes story that feels like a two-hour movie.”

Hawaii Five-0, which is now in its 10th season, airs at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Magnum P.I., now in its second, airs at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Karen Neal/CBS