‘Game of Thrones’ Star Michiel Huisman Heads To Netflix For ‘Haunting Of Hill House’

Known as Daario Naharis on HBO’s Game of Thrones, Michiel Huisman has been tapped to star in the 10-episode Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House. Interestingly, Huisman is the second actor to play Naharis, with the original actor, Ed Skrein, having departed the franchise to star in the Transporter Refueled.

Huisman will star as Steven Crane in the series, the oldest of the Crane siblings and a published writer who documented supernatural experiences his family suffered while living at the Hill House.

Based on Shirley Jackson’s 1959 novel of the same name, the series will explore the supernatural exploits of four individuals who have rented out the haunted Hill House for the summer season. Rather than a direct adaptation, the series is slated to be a “re-imagining” of the source material.

Mike Flanagan will be writing, directing, and producing the series, alongside producers Trevor Macy, Justin Falvey, and Darryl Frank. Writer/director Flanagan has worked with Macy on multiple previous projects, including his films Oculus and Hush. The two are currently working on the Netflix film Gerald’s Game, which is an adaptation of a Stephen King story.

Amblin TV and Paramount TV will also be helping bring the series to life.

Huisman is no stranger to genre fare, as he’s also starred in the Orphan Black TV series as well as the horror film The Invitation.

The upcoming series marks the third time the story will get a live-action adaptation, with a 1963 film The Haunting using the story as a source of inspiration, as well as an adaptation in 1999 by the same name, which starred Liam Neeson, Lilli Taylor, and Owen Wilson. The novel is often regarded as one of the best ghost stories of the 20th century.

The upcoming horror series marks yet another foray into the world of horror, having previously found success with series like Hemlock Grove and Stranger Things. In addition to the many horror series they’ve helped bring to life, the streaming service has also become a prominent name in the world of distributing genre films, like the Sundance hit I Don’t Feel At Home in This World Anymore and Osgood Perkins’ I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House.

There’s no word yet on when the series will begin shooting or when it will premiere on Netflix.

Huisman can be seen this summer when Game of Thrones returns to HBO on July 16.