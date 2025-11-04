‘Happy’s Place’ Cast Tease Guest Stars, ‘Heartfelt’ Moments, ‘Lots of Fun, and More for Season 2 (Exclusive)

Happy’s Place’s sophomore season premieres on Friday, and the cast spoke to PopCulture.com about what to expect.

Season 2 of the sitcom premieres on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Starring Reba McEntire, Belissa Escobedo, Melissa Peterman, Pablo Castelblanco, Rex Linn, and Tokala Black Elk, Happy’s Place centers on McEntire’s Bobbie, who inherits her father’s titular cavern after his death. But she finds out that she has a long-lost sister, Isabella (Escobedo), who also inherits the cavern.

Per NBC, in Season 2, “Happy’s Place reopens its doors, and a long-buried secret comes to light that will test loyalties and shake things up inside the tavern. Through it all, Bobbie must remind everyone that family isn’t what you’re born into, but it’s the people that stand beside you, even in the workplace.”

Peterman, who plays bartender Gabby, tells PopCulture that Season 2 picks up “where we left off as far as we left it kind of on a will they, won’t they with Bobbie and Emmett. So that relationship is definitely explored.” If fans can remember, Bobbie and Linn’s Emmett had a “will they, won’t they?” dynamic for the latter half of the first season, and it was clear that they had feelings for each other, and it sounds like that will certainly continue.

Additionally, Linn revealed that what they’ve filmed so far of the second season has been “spectacular.” Added Elk, who plays waiter Takoda, “I think if you watch Season 1 and you think that is hilarious, you’re gonna think this is extra hilarious because we have silliness, and we have heartfelt funny, mean, the understanding of our characters being able to be inside of Happy’s Place has been something that we had to establish in the first season. But once that’s been established, then we get to delve into the fun. So the fun started so far into the first season. And by the time you get to the second season, it just increases.”

As for Gabby, Peterman shared that her character is “on a journey” as she continues wanting to have a baby, picking up from last season. Castelblanco’s accountant, Steve, meanwhile, is “trying to get out of his comfort zone. He feels he has his friends and his work family to support him through that, so he’s gonna try to venture and be more daring,” as the actor shared.

McEntire revealed that fans can look forward to “lots of fun” and new surprises, as well as “shenanigans,” echoing Escobedo’s sentiment, who also said there will be “a lot of crying” and to “get the tissues ready.”

“Every episode has a very tender part, a funny part,” McEntire said. “And it’s stuff where you’ll touch your heart and you’ll go, ‘Oh my gosh.’ And cry a tear or two.”

Luckily, it won’t all be emotional, as Castelblanco stressed the new season is funny and that the comedy of Season 2 is “really, really good.” There will also be plenty of guest stars walking through the doors of Happy’s Place, which Peterman says has “been truly amazing.”

“We had Christopher Lloyd, Harold Kane, Cheri Oteri. And then JoAnna Garcia, from the Reba show, comes. It’s just been so lovely,” she continued. “And I think Season 2 is always that time in a show’s life where you feel a little bit like, ‘Okay. First season, we did that.’ We’ve explained a lot of things. We’ve set up the relationships and care how it feels that Season 2 is often just a place to breathe a little more.”

Happy’s Place was renewed for Season 2 in February after premiering in October 2024, and Season 1 ended in March, so the wait has been a pretty long one, but it’s worth it. It sounds like there will be a lot going on, and fans won’t want to miss a single second. Season 2 of Happy’s Place premieres on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.