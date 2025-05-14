Frustrating Update on Reba McEntire’s NBC Show ‘Happy’s Place’ as Fans Wait for Season 2

Season 2 of Happy’s Place is coming, but there’s a frustrating update.

NBC’s initial fall schedule revealed that the Reba McEntire sitcom will not be returning in September or October like most shows on the network.

Instead, the series will be coming back in November, once again airing on Fridays to help serve as a launchpad for new comedy series. As of now, it’s unknown what the show will be paired with or when exactly Happy’s Place will premiere. Dates for the fall should be announced later this summer, but whether or not Happy’s Place will be announced then is unclear since it will be returning later than most.

HAPPY’S PLACE — Episode: Pilot — Pictured: (l-r) Melissa Peterman as Gabby,, Reba McEntire as Bobbie — (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)

Starting in either September or October, Fridays will kick off with the new series On Brand with Jimmy Fallon. Since Happy’s Place and at least one other sitcom will be airing on Fridays in November, it’s likely On Brand will premiere in September, so a decent amount of episodes will air before going on break, assuming Dateline continues to air for two hours each week.

Even though it’s certainly a disappointment that fans will be waiting even longer for Happy’s Place than most shows, at least there is something to look forward to. The sitcom was one of the first to nab an early renewal on NBC earlier this year, along with fellow newbie sitcom St. Denis Medical, which is also being held for November. NBC seems confident that Happy’s Place will help launch other new comedies, so at least there isn’t anything to worry about.

Pictured: (l-r) Steve Howey as Danny, Reba McEntire as Bobbie, Melissa Peterman as Gabby — (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)

It’s possible that another reason for Happy’s Place airing later than most shows on NBC is to accommodate McEntire, who is set to return to The Voice this fall as a coach. Although both shows air on the Universal lot, it may not always be easy to go from one show to the other every week. But at least fans will be able to watch McEntire this fall before Happy’s Place comes back.

More information on Happy’s Place Season 2, such as the premiere date and possible Reba reunions, should be revealed in the coming months, but the wait will be worth it. In the meantime, the first season is streaming on Peacock.