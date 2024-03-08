'Halloween' TV Series Gets Major Update, Teased as 'Creative Reset' for Franchise

After four decades of releases on the big screen, Michael Myers is headed to the small screen, and seemingly sooner than fans may think. Months after reports first surfaced in October that Miramax Television signed a deal with Trancas to develop and co-produce a Halloween TV series, which will launch a broader cinematic universe, Miramax head Marc Helwig teased that the show is "on a fast track."

"We're on a fast track, it's a big priority for us," Helwig told Deadline of the upcoming project. "We've had lots of exciting conversations in recent months with a number of really talented people, and I think we'll have a pretty good idea of what we're going to be doing very soon. We're hoping to lock down the creative team very soon."

Deadline first reported in October that following a tense bidding war, Miramiax secured TV rights to the Halloween franchise. As part of a larger plan to launch a Halloween cinematic universe, Miramax signed "a wide-ranging deal with Trancas to develop and co-produce a Halloween TV series, which also includes a first-look agreement on other television projects for the international marketplace."

Rather than bouncing off of the most recent installment in the 13-movie franchise – Blumhouse's David Gordon Green trilogy of Halloween (2018), Halloween Kills (2021), and Halloween Ends (2022), which concluded the story of Michael Myers and Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode – Helwig teased that the upcoming TV series will go back to John Carpenter's original 1978 slasher that launched what would become one of the most iconic horror franchises. Helwig noted, "it's a big world, so I don't think that is an opportunity to go off the back of that."

"The foundation of it is the original film, the John Carpenter movie, the characters of that film, and perhaps a group of characters that we haven't really focused on that much in recent film versions or even in a number of them," Helwig said. "It's a creative reset completely and going back to the original film, as opposed to spinning out of any of the more recent film adaptations."

The planned Halloween TV series will mark just the latest example of a horror franchise transitioning from the big screen to the small screen. The Child's Play franchise currently has a Chucky TV series on SyFy, and Peacock is currently working on a Friday the 13th series titled Camp Crystal Lake. That series is reportedly targeting a 2025 release window. The Halloween TV series doesn't yet have a premiere window or any cast attached.