'Halloween' Actress Hopes to Return for Upcoming TV Show

The decades-long saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode may have concluded with 2022's Halloween Ends, but it seems the franchise is far from over, and at least one Halloween star is hoping to return. More than a decade after last appearing in the franchise in Rob Zombie's remakes, Danielle Harris, who most notably appeared in the film series as one of Michael Myers' main targets, Jamie Llyod, the daughter of Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode, told ComicBook.com that she is "hoping for a Jamie Lloyd comeback, to be honest."

Harris opened up about possibly reprising her role as Jamie, a role she first took on at the age of 11 for 1988's Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and again in and 1989's Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers, while discussing her upcoming film, Roadkill, and amid recent news that the Halloween franchise is set to continue. In October, Deadline reported that Miramax secured the television rights to the Halloween franchise, Miramax sharing in a statement plans to "bring Halloween to television." Harris hopes to be part of that next step in the franchise's decades-long history.

"I'm happy that it's not over. Not that I ever thought it was going to be over by any means. I'm looking forward to seeing sort of the universe that is open and is there and it'd be really interesting to see them finish the timelines with all the different characters because that would be an awesome television series or something," the actress, who also starred as Annie Brackett in Zombie's 2007 remake, Halloween, and its 2009 sequel, Halloween II, said. "I think that's kind of the new way that a lot of these franchises are going, so it'd be nice to have more than 90 minutes, show characters and relationship and Michael and all of that stuff. I don't expect it to be like killing everybody if they do a series. It's not going to be killing everyone in every episode, but it'd be nice for it to gradually grow into a story and have 13 episodes, or season after season, like Chucky. I mean, it's such a fantastic idea. It'd be fun to have Michael in your house more than just on Halloween."

At this time, it remains unclear what shape a Halloween TV series would take or which characters it could follow. Given that the franchise, which has 13 installments, has several different continuities, it is also uncertain which continuity a potential series would follow. Jamie Lloyd, the franchise's next main protagonist after Curtis' Laurie, actually appeared in a total of three films, with J.C. Brandy taking on the role in 1995's Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest updates.