‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Was Dr. Sam Bello Deported

In Thursday night’s episode of Grey’s Anatomy, Dr. Sam Bello (Jeanine Mason) was at the center of an immigration and customs investigation. She is a Dreamer, and has a work permit under DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals).

Bello also has two powerful friends on her side: Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson). Bello ended up leaving the country to work, but he was not deported!

Sam moved to the U.S. when she was only a year old, so she does not know anyone in El Salvador, where her family is originally from. Unfortunately, getting married will not give her legal status.

Meredith and the rest of the team tried to figure out some way to keep Bello in the U.S., while Bailey delayed the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer. She gave him a full check-up, and learned that the agent was not healthy.

One fan hoped the ICE agent would give Bello a pass after Bailey saved his life.

It turns out that Bello broke the law by running a red light.

Bello thinks she should run, and Dr. Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) could help get her to Canada. But Meredith believes that it’s a terrible idea. If she ran, she would become a criminal and her medical career would be over.

Miraculously, Meredith helped Bello get a flight to Switzerland and a gig at a hospital there! Meredith bought her a plane ticket, and Dr. Yang (Sandra Oh’s character) helped out.

Grey’s fans were mixed about executive producer Shonda Rhimes including a political subject like immigration in her show. Some praised Rhimes for including a controversial topic, while others said they would rather escape reality for an hour.

This will not be the last time we see actress Jeanine Mason on television. Her next project is the Roswell reboot, reports Variety.

She will star as Liz Ortecho, the daughter of undocumented immigrants who returns to Roswell, New Mexico. There, she learns that her childhood crush became a police officer and is really an alien. She helps protect his secret while also trying to figure out where he comes from. Their romance is at the heart of a story about fear and hatred in the U.S. It is based on Melinda Metz’s book Roswell High and will air on The CW.

One viewer made a joke about Mason’s next gig.

Before Grey’s Anatomy, Mason won season five of So You Think You Can Dance. She also appeared on Of Kinds and Prophets, Major Crimes, Criminal Minds and You’re The Worst.

