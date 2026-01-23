‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘The Good Doctor’ and ‘Raising Kanan’ Stars Among 5 Added to Recurring Cast for ‘Power: Origins’

Power: Origins’ cast just got bigger.

The upcoming Power spinoff prequel is adding five to the recurring cast, including stars from Grey’s Anatomy and The Good Doctor, as well as someone from the Power universe.

Starz describes the series as “a fun, rambunctious exploration of a new time period in the Power franchise.” Power: Origins will highlight “the unbridled audacity of young men on the rise, determined to become legends in the game.” It centers around the early years of the lead characters from the Mothership series, James “Ghost” St. James and Tommy Egan, who will be played by Spence Moore II and Charlie Mann, respectively.

Along with Moore II and Mann, Power: Origins stars Mekai Curtis, Jason Dirden, Jennifer Ferrin, Lizzy DeClement, Lenny Platt, Armani Gabriel, and Everett Osborne. Take a look below to see who is joining the series, according to Deadline.

Nadia Dajani

Nadia Dajani is back as Teresa Boselli. The actress originated the role in Power Book III: Raising Kanan, appearing in three episodes between 2023 and 2025. The widow of Michael Rispoli’s Sal Boselli, Teresa, is “known to be tough and unsentimental. She had a tumultuous past with Kanan’s mother, Raquel Thomas (Raising Kanan’s Patina Miller), and is back to shake up Kanan’s operations.”

Additional credits include The Other Two, The Moodys, On the Rocks, Almost Love, Brooklyn Love Stories, Jon Glaser Loves Gear, Ned and Stacey, Little Boxes, and Elementary.

Damon Gupton

Damon Gupton has been tapped to play Detective Glover Archibald, “who has seen and heard it all, a man who doesn’t like to be challenged and believes in solving cases the old-fashioned way.” Gupton, who is also an orchestral conductor, is best known for his series regular roles as Charles Foster on Deadline, Evrad Velerio on Prime Suspect, Adam Page on The Divide, Detective Cal Brown on The Player, Deputy Chief Henderson on Black Lightning, and SSA Stephen Walker on Criminal Minds.

Additional credits include The Last Airbender, This Is 40, Whiplash, La La Land, Rake, Empire, Goliath, Bates Motel, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, Super Puped, and The Big Door Prize.

Hill Harper

Hill Harper is playing Detective Burns, “a speculative, curious, and relentlessly persistent cop who has a need to dig and insert himself in investigations that aren’t his own.” He portrayed Dr. Marcus Andrews on The Good Doctor in the first six seasons before ultimately leaving the series to pursue politics and run for a seat on the U.S. Senate in Michigan in 2023. The following year, he was defeated in the Democratic Primary by U.S. Representative Elisa Slotkin.

Harper also starred in CSI: NY as Dr. Sheldon Hawkes for all nine seasons. Additional credits include How It Really Happened, Homeland, Limitless, Covert Affairs, Stonehenge Apocalypse, The Handler, City of Angels, Married… with Children, The Sun Is Also a Star, All Eyez on Me, and The Boy Next Door.

Kelly McCreary

Kelly McCreary is set to portray Officer Melanie Rivers, “a strategic and take-charge kind of woman who can be quite secretive and isn’t who she seems to be.” She is best known for her role as Dr. Maggie Pierce on Grey’s Anatomy, joining the series as a guest at the end of Season 10 before becoming a series regular in Season 11. While she left the medical drama towards the end of Season 19, she has since returned for brief guest roles in Seasons 20 and 22. McCreary can also be seen in Emily Owens, M.D., Scandal, White Collar, Cyberchase, Being Flynn, and Life, among others.

Tonya Pinkins

Tonya Pinkins is Grandma Charlayne, “Ghost’s loving grandmother, and a warm but unsteady presence whose neurological issues leave her slipping in and out of focus.” She is best known for her role as Livia Frye on All My Children, as well as several Broadway productions. The Tony winner can also be seen in See No Evil, Hear No Evil, Enchanted, Home, The Book of Henry, As the World Turns, Gotham, Madam Secretary, 11.22.63, Fear the Walking Dead, and Women of the Movement. Pinkins can currently be seen as Marie Willis in the BET dramedy Sistas from Tyler Perry.