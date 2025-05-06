50 Cent Teases Taking ‘Power’ Franchise to a New Setting

50 Cent is keeping his followers informed and entertained on social media. Days after he called out former Power creator Courtney A. Kemp, he’s teasing the setting of one of his projects.

The Get Rich Or Die Tryin star will continue to explore the underground drug and crime scene of New York, but this time in a new series set in the Chinatown area. Hip Hop DX reports the new series, Power: Origins, will premiere in 2026.

Last week, the rapper turned TV creator shared cryptic Instagram posts. In the post, 50 poses with Peter Chin, former leader of the Ghost Shadows gang. “I’m gonna bring you the real, PETER CHIN. CHINATOWN’S most powerful. If you don’t know, you better ask somebody,” the caption reads.

He also shared a photo of Chin’s memoir, In the Ghost Shadows. The book details Chin’s rise through Chinatown’s gang world in the late 20th century. The post teases Chin’s life being the premise of 50’s new show.

Another photo features 50 with Chin and Mike Moy, former leader of the Fuk Ching gang. Moy later left organized crime to become an NYPD detective. “This is gonna be a big one. POWER in Chinatown, Mike Moy,” 50 captioned the photo.

The news comes amid 50 dissing Netflix and Kemp over her new series for the streamer, which he says is a rip off of the Power Universe.

The upcoming show, currently titled Nemesis, is coined as being similar to the popular gangster drama and also stars Shane Johnson, who appeared as Cooper Saxe in Power.

Reacting to the news on Instagram, 50 wrote: “Nah this ain’t it a POWER reunion with one cast member [grinning face emoji]. I don’t know none of these [ninja emoji]’s. ain’t nobody jackin this shit! LOL.” Johnson defended the move in the comments section, replying: “Yeah, but bro… we’re talking SAXE! That’s enough, man!” The post has since been removed.