‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Teddy Suffers Pregnancy Complication

Grey’s Anatomy is bringing Teddy and Owen closer together, leading to some tension with Dr. Koracick.

Now that Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) are no longer together, the long-running ABC medical drama seems to be pointing the trauma surgeon back in the arms of his best friend and future baby mama, Teddy (Kim Raver), despite her blossoming relationship with the neurosurgeon.

During “Add It Up,” Teddy seems determined to have her boyfriend and her baby daddy get along ahead of a birthing class when she begins to feel pains in her stomach, though she ignores it at first.

Later, intern Parker (Alex Blue Davis) finds Teddy feeling distress in one of Maggie’s (Kelly McCreary) mood rooms where she is freaking out about her baby possibly being delivered early. She tells the intern to rush and find Owen as she screams in pain.

Owen gets notified about Teddy’s health scare ahead of the class, and leaves Koracick (Greg Germann) behind without telling him what happened. In an exam room, Carina (Stefania Spampinato) assures Teddy that she is not in labor, but her contractions are due to a condition called “cervical insufficiency.”

Teddy begins to panic and attempts to take control of her care, but Carina understands she is mostly just freaking out about the possibility she might be welcoming her baby girl sooner rather than later.

Once Teddy settles into her bed rest, Carina encourages Owen to talk to her stomach and keep the baby calm, but Teddy gets uncomfortable by his choice of a cutesy voice. The doctors have a bonding moment as Owen jokingly tells the baby to stay put for another month.

Later, Teddy struggles with talking baby talk and starts to panic about what might happen to her daughter if she is born early. Owen attempts to make it better by getting his own hospital bed and lies in the same angle as her.

Owen assures Teddy that they will be there for each other when this baby arrives, and he starts to compliment her as he addresses the baby. The sweet moment is interrupted when Koracick walks in. He is upset by the fact he didn’t get updated and takes Owen aside to confront him about leaving him out.

He tells Owen that he better not think of trying to get Teddy back after everything that has happened, because he will not stand by to see Owen hurt her again. Near the end of the episode, Owen watches from outside the room as Koracick and Teddy bond and he walks away, knowing that some of the things his colleague said are true.

Will Owen and Teddy reunite eventually? Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.