One of the Best ’90s Shows Will Soon Be Streaming for Free

Fans of ‘90s TV won’t have to search far and wide to stream one of the best kids shows from the decade.

VR Troopers, the live-action superhero-adventure series that served as a sister series to Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, is coming to Tubi in May 2025!

Videos by PopCulture.com

The beloved show is set begin streaming on the Fox-owned free streaming service on Thursday, May 15. It is part of the long list of titles arriving to the streamer next month alongside the beloved sitcom Moesha and FX’s The Shield, as well as films such as Interstellar, The Fast and the Furious, The Goonies, and more.

Play video

Produced by Saban Entertainment, VR Troopers aimed to capitalize on ’90s America’s fascination with virtual reality as well as the success of Power Rangers, adapting a similar format of a group of teens tasked with fighting villains. In Vr Troopers, karate students Ryan Steele (Brad Hawkins), Kaitlin Star (Sarah Brown), and JB Reese (Michael Hollander) used virtual technology to transform into the VR Troopers, a group of superheroes who must defend the plant and fight the evil Grimlord, a villain in the VR dimension who wants to invade Earth.

The VR Troopers’ voice cast featured Brad Hawkins as Ryan Steele, Sarah Brown as Kaitlin Star, Michael Hollander as J. B. Reese, Gardner Baldwin as Ziktor/Grimlord, Julian Combs as Professor Hart, Richard Rabago as Tao, Michael Sorich as Woody, and Aaron Pruner as Percy.

The series featured CGI and video effects combined with footage from three different shows from Japan – Metal Hero Series: Metalder, Spielban, and Shaider. It ran for two seasons and a total of 92 episodes from 1994 until its cancellation in 1996, when it ran out of Japanese footage to use.

When VR Troopers makes its way to Tubi next month, it will join a growing library of hit ‘90s kids shows available to watch for free on the platform. Other iconic ‘90s children’s series currently streaming on Tubi include Goosebumps, The Big Comfy Couch, Scooby-Doo, The Magic School Bus, and Where on Earth Is Carmen Sandiego?, among numerous others.