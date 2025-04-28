TV Channel Rebrands to Totally New Name

TBD is about to get a new look — and a new name.

Sinclair, Inc., the diversified media company behind the network, announced that TBD TV will rebrand as ROAR.

The rebrand will go into effect Monday and see ROAR debuting “a bold new visual identity,” including updated on-air graphics and social media handles, as well as an immersive brand experience.

“The launch of ROAR marks the completion of a plan we set in motion in 2023-to position the network as a clear alternative to the traditional sitcom-based multicast networks by broadcasting live, audience based, comedy franchises,” Adam Ware, SVP, Growth Networks Group, said in a press release. “The new identity truly reflects the network’s energy and ambition for audiences and advertisers alike.”

TBD originally launched in 2017, targeting an audience of viewers who grew up with online video as entertainment and boasting a TV destination whose “entertainment promise is always ‘To Be Determined.’” The rebrand to ROAR is described as “the culmination of a strategic plan” that began back in the latter half of 2023 to position the network as an alternative to traditional sitcom-based multicast networks. This effort included the acquisition of series like Saturday Night Live, Whose Line is it Anyway, Key & Peele, and Punk’d, which now anchor the ROAR schedule.

Since then, according to Sinclair, Inc., the network has experienced record setting growth. In February 2025, TBD had its highest-rated month ever across every key demographic and daypart, with 42% growth year over year. The network saw 3.2 million viewers tune in when it aired 50 episodes of Saturday Night Live that month to celebrate the show’s 50th anniversary.

According to Sinclair, the company has also secured “distribution upgrades in the largest [designated market areas] to big 4 network row channel positions,” meaning ROAR will be close to the Big Four broadcast networks — ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC — in some major markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Phoenix.

Viewers can watch ROAR for free over-the-air, as well as through major streaming platforms and digital partners. You can use the ROAR website to find the channel in your area. This week’s ROAR schedule for Monday includes episodes of World’s Dumbest, Saturday Night Live, Whose Line is it Anyway, and Key & Peele. The complete schedule for the week can be found here.