'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Station 19' Mark ABC Returns With Season Premiere Crossover Special

ABC announced the return of Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 for the fall season, setting up something special for fans of the shows in the wake of COVID-19's effect on the industry. The premiere for both series is still a few months away due to the ongoing pandemic, but both will stand as an event across both shows.

According to TV Insider, both series will return on Nov. 12. Station 19 will premiere at 8 p.m. ET crossing over the two-hour Grey's Anatomy premiere starting at 9 p.m. ET. The details on the premiere crossover haven't been revealed just yet. However, we are aware of when Grey's Anatomy will take place in the timeline. According to actor Giacomo Gianniotti, who plays Dr. Andre DeLuca on the series, season 17 will land a "month and a half" into the coronavirus pandemic.

"We might have some flashbacks," Gianniotti said, adding that he hadn't read the scripts for details just yet. "We might have some things where we're referencing last season, just to have context leading up. But we are going to have a little leap when we start this season in terms of time. We're not picking up right where we left off."

The long-running series had its sixteenth season cut short due to the pandemic, scuttling plans for a season-ending crossover between Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy. The spin-off had completed production on its season, meaning remnants of the closing crossover were featured in Station 19's finale, allowing fans to fill in some blanks.

ABC Entertainment confirmed the news in a statement from President Karey Burke. "Our strength is in our storytelling, and we could not be more energized to bring these compelling series to our viewers," Burke said in the announcement.

It will be interesting to see how a show directly affected by the pandemic covers it within its fictional world and with its fictional characters. It gives Grey's and Station 19 an exciting placement in the television world. Will it show the horrors that medical personnel experienced in the opening days of the pandemic? Will it fictionalize the response in a way that fudges reality? We will see once the show returns.

Star Ellen Pompeo did reveal another detail about the new season, sharing the new cute coupling the show will feature in season 17. "Yes, I have a new favorite couple, not sure what you'll call them ...but they are adorable you guys can have fun guessing who," Pompeo wrote on Twitter. Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 will both return to ABC this fall on Nov. 12, 2020.