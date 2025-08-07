‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Reveals Health Diagnosis After Feeling ‘Slothy’

Camilla Luddington is opening up about a health diagnosis.

The Grey’s Anatomy star revealed in Wednesday’s episode of her podcast Call It What It Is with her former Grey’s co-star Jessica Capshaw that she’s been diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to the Mayo Clinic, Hashimoto’s disease is an autoimmune disorder that affects the thyroid gland. Luddington, who has portrayed Dr. Jo Wilson since Season 9 of the ABC medical drama, admitted she’s always felt “slothy,” slow, tired, and wanting to be in bed. “It never occurred to me that there could be a medical reason for that,” she said. She went on to explain that when she had blood work, the doctor told her that everything looked fine except for “one little thing.”

(Disney/Tina Thorpe) CAMILLA LUDDINGTON

“And I remember hearing the words autoimmune disease and thinking, what the f—? And then being told that I had something called Hashimoto’s hypothyroidism, and that it was very common,” Luddington recalled. “And so I want to talk about what that is. I heard the words ‘autoimmune disease.’ I knew something was up because even when I was having my blood drawn, the doctor said to me, ‘Is there any particular thing you’re concerned about?’ And I said, ‘Look, I’m really f—ing tired all the time.’”

She went on to say she thought it could have been menopause or that she’s deficient in something, and she wanted to figure it out. Not surprisingly, Luddington was “a little freaked out” when she heard “autoimmune disease” but when she was told it was common, she “was relieved.”

“I felt like I had the answer for something that I’ve been knowing is going on and I have health anxiety,” Luddington said. “So there was a part of me that was like, am I gaslighting myself?”

GREY’S ANATOMY – ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” stars Camilla Luddington as Josephine Wilson. (Disney/Nino Muñoz)

Capshaw made Luddington feel a little better after telling her that she knows people who have Hashimoto’s, which “is when your body’s immune system accidentally attacks your thyroid, which is a little gland in your neck that helps control your energy, aka makes you a little slothy, okay?” Luddington explained. “So over time, the damage it does, it makes the thyroid slow down and stop making enough hormones, and what it can make you feel is tired and cold.”

She also explained the disease “can make you foggy, depressed, you can have dry skin, your hair can thin, weight gain.” Luddington seems to be pushing through it since Season 22 of Grey’s Anatomy is in production and taking medication, but it wouldn’t be surprising if fans were to see a little less of Jo next season, which premieres on Thursday, Oct. 9 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.