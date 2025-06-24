Sandra Oh Finally Reveals if She’d Consider Returning to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Sandra Oh is confirming whether a return to Grey’s Anatomy is possible.

The Chair actress starred on the ABC medical drama as Dr. Cristina Yang for the first 10 seasons.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Although Cristina may no longer work at Grey Sloan Memorial, she is still very much a part of it. Grey’s has occasionally brought up the fan-favorite character, most notably through texts with Meredith when something happens. Despite Cristina now working in Zurich as the head of a cardiothoracic department, that hasn’t stop fans from hoping that she’d make an appearance after all this time. Via PEOPLE, during The New York Times The Interview LIVE event on Jun 12, Oh revealed what she thinks about returning to Grey’s Anatomy.

(Photo by Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) SANDRA OH

“What I have noticed, this is 10 years out from leaving the show, is the deep appreciation that I have for the people who appreciate Cristina,” Oh said. “It is that love that has made me go, ‘Oh. The fans really, really want it,’ and for the first time, that’s when I started opening up the idea. But for me, I think to really be true to the people who enjoy your work, you have to be true to yourself. So at this point, I don’t think so.”

It’s not much of a surprise that Oh feels this way, as she has said basically the same thing over the years, but it’s hard not to hope, especially since Grey’s Anatomy keeps getting renewed. Oh was one of the original main cast members from when Grey’s first premiered in 2005. Now, the only two still on as series regulars are James Pickens Jr. and Chandra Wilson. Even though Ellen Pompeo departed as a series regular in the middle of Season 19, she still continues to recur every so often and serve as executive producer and narrator.

Sandra Oh may not be returning to Grey’s Anatomy, but she is still keeping as busy as ever. She most recently starred in the 2024 film Can I Get a Witness and the HBO miniseries The Sympathizer. Upcoming, she will be lending her voice to the new Smurfs movie, releasing on July 18, and starring in the action comedy Good Fortune alongside Seth Rogen, Aziz Ansari, Keke Palmer, and Keanu Reeves in October. Fans can also look back at all of Oh’s episodes with all seasons of Grey’s Anatomy streaming on Netflix and Hulu.